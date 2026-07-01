Two people died and three others were critically injured after lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter from rain in Moradabad's Gangan Wali Mainather village. The victims were working in paddy fields when heavy rain forced them under the tree. The injured were referred to a higher medical centre.

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured after lightning struck a tree under which they had taken shelter from heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Gangan Wali Mainather village under the Majhola police station area. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been referred to a higher medical centre for specialised treatment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Workers took shelter under a tree

With the arrival of the monsoon, farmers in the area had begun paddy transplantation in their fields. On Wednesday morning, labourers were working near a village cowshed when rain suddenly became heavier.

To escape the downpour, five people gathered under a nearby tree. Moments later, lightning struck the tree with a loud thunderclap, leaving all five badly injured.

People working in nearby fields rushed to the spot after hearing the blast. They found the victims lying unconscious beneath the tree and immediately informed their families and the police.

Andhra Pradesh's 18 Lakh Farmers Win World's Biggest Food Planet Prize, Natural Farming Model Goes Global

Two declared dead at hospital

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Santrat and 21-year-old Vinita.

The three injured, Kamini, Sapna and Divyanshi, were given initial treatment and then referred to a higher centre as their condition was reported to be critical.

Police completed the required legal formalities and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

A Woman Opened This Book on a Metro, Its Title Alone Sparked Massive Debate (WATCH)

All five victims belong to the same village, and the incident has left the local community in deep shock. Family members and villagers gathered outside the hospital after hearing the news, while farming activity in the area came to a halt.

The tragedy also serves as a reminder of the dangers of taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Weather experts regularly advise people to move into a building or a fully enclosed vehicle during lightning instead of standing beneath isolated trees, which can become direct targets for lightning strikes.

American Tourist Stranded in Delhi After Phone Dies, Stranger's Kindness Wins Hearts (WATCH)