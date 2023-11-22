Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 17 people fall sick after consuming Biryani in Chikkamagaluru

    Seventeen individuals in Maravanji village, Karnataka, fell ill after consuming biryani at a private function. Suspected food contamination led to vomiting and diarrhoea, requiring hospitalization. Prompt medical care prevented fatalities. Kadur MLA K.S. Anand visited the hospital to check on the affected, showing concern for their recovery.

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    Seventeen individuals in Maravanji village of Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka, have fallen ill after consuming biryani, reporting symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. The incident unfolded following a private function hosted at the residence of Manjappa Ennu in the village.

    The gathering concluded with Manjappa preparing biryani for his relatives. However, the aftermath proved severe as 17 villagers fell sick after partaking in the biryani meal prepared on Sunday. They were subsequently admitted to Kadur Public Hospital for immediate medical attention.

    Fortunately, medical professionals confirmed that the affected individuals are not at risk of fatality. The illness manifested a day after the consumption of biryani prepared during the event. The meat used in Sunday's biryani was suspected to have been contaminated, leading to poisoning and subsequent symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea among those who consumed it on Monday.

    Upon admission to Kadur Public Hospital, eight men, nine women, and children among them have been receiving treatment and are steadily recovering. The timely medical intervention has averted any life-threatening consequences.

    In response to the situation, Kadur MLA K.S. Anand visited the hospital to inquire about the well-being of the affected individuals, demonstrating concern and attention to the matter.

