Kerala: Fine against Tirur hotel as chicken head found in Biryani

Malappuram: The Revenue Divisional Officer court has imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the incident of a chicken head found in Biryani in a hotel in Tirur. The chicken head was found in food bought from a hotel named Porotta Stall in Malappuram. In the investigation, it was found that the hotel does not have a certificate from the Food Safety Department. The officials, led by Food Safety Enforcement Assistant Commissioner Sujith Perere and Food Safety Officer MI Shamsiya, conducted the inspection at the hotel.

The food safety department has shut down the hotel after the incident. Prathibha, a native of Tirur, found the chicken head as she bought four biryani as a parcel for her home.

She opened one of the parcels and found the chicken's head in the food. The chicken head was fried in oil and a chicken's beak was found inside the biryani. The family then lodged a complaint with the Tirur Food Safety Officer. Based on this, the food safety department of the hotel conducted an inspection. Stale food was also seized from the hotel during the inspection. Porotta Stall is a hotel that has been operating in Muthur for many years.

The hotel owner said that he did not know how the incident happened. The registration of the hotel has been suspended by the officials. Officials of the Food Safety Department informed that further action would be taken against the hotel. Out of the four packets Biryani ordered, their children ate two of them. The chicken head was found in the biryani when the third packet was opened. With this, the Prathibha kept the food aside without eating.