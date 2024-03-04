Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shop owners in spotlight as Kannada nameplate deadline nears, language accuracy questioned

    Shop owners in Bengaluru, including those on Commercial Street, MG Road, Airport Road, and Residence Road, are rushing to comply with the impending deadline of March 13 to install Kannada nameplates. This mandate has sparked controversy and confusion, with many struggling to correctly interpret and implement the language on their nameplates. 

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Shop owners across various streets in Bengaluru, including Commercial Street, MG Road, Airport Road, and Residence Road, find themselves in a rush to comply with the looming deadline for installing Kannada nameplates. The mandate, set to take effect on March 13, has sparked a flurry of activity among traders, many of whom are now scrambling to change their nameplates. 

    The decision to enforce Kannada nameplates has stirred controversy, especially among those unfamiliar with the language. The endeavour to adapt to this requirement has been met with challenges, with some shopkeepers expressing frustration over the inconvenience and confusion it has caused. 

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

    Misinterpretation of Kannada characters has been a prevalent issue, with many nameplates displaying incorrect spellings or improper usage of the language. The haste to meet the deadline has resulted in oversight, highlighting the need for greater attention to detail.

    Despite the initial resistance and confusion, the deadline draws nearer, prompting a sense of urgency among traders. 

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
