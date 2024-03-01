Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Karnataka has enforced a mandate requiring commercial establishments to incorporate at least 60% Kannada on their nameplates to promote the local language and culture. With a deadline of February 29th, non-compliant businesses face license cancellation, fines, and closure. 

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a stern warning to commercial establishments in the city regarding the mandatory use of Kannada on their nameplates. With the deadline ending on February 29th, the BBMP has intensified efforts to ensure compliance, threatening severe penalties for non-compliance. The directive, aimed at promoting Kannada language and culture, requires businesses to incorporate at least 60% Kannada on their nameplates. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in the cancellation of business licenses, hefty fines, and even the sealing of non-compliant establishments.

    According to BBMP officials, notices were issued to a total of 55,187 commercial shops and businesses under their jurisdiction, urging them to adopt Kannada language nameplates. As of the deadline, 52,134 enterprises have complied with the directive, while action is being recommended against the remaining 3,044 for non-compliance.

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of deadline for Kannada nameplates installation; see details

    The Health Department of BBMP, responsible for implementing the mandate, has been actively engaged in raising awareness and facilitating the installation of Kannada language boards. Health inspectors and marshals have been deployed for continuous inspection, ensuring that businesses adhere to the prescribed guidelines.

    Sandalwood actor, former IAS officer K Shivaram no more

    In instances where businesses have failed to incorporate Kannada on their nameplates, BBMP officials have taken decisive action. The recent suspension of a senior health inspector in the KRpur zone underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are approaching this matter.

    Special Commissioner Surolkar Kishore has issued directives to seal establishments that continue to neglect the use of Kannada on their nameplates, particularly in sectors such as commercial, hospitality, and entertainment. Moving forward, zonal-level officials have been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure that Kannada is prominently displayed on nameplates. With the threat of penalties looming large, businesses are urged to swiftly implement the required changes to avoid facing punitive action.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
