Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

A Kerala businessman was robbed in broad daylight near Mysuru's Harohalli village. Masked miscreants stole his car and cash, with the incident caught on video. Following similar heists in Bidar and Mangaluru, this robbery highlights rising crime concerns in Karnataka. Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Following days after two high-profile robberies in Karnataka’s Bidar and Mangaluru, a group of masked miscreants intercepted and robbed a Kerala businessman in broad daylight near Harohalli village, Jayapura Hobli, Mysuru district. The robbers, who were armed, not only stole a large sum of money but also fled with the businessman’s car. The daring crime was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral.  

The victim, identified as Sufi, a businessman from Kerala, was travelling towards Kerala after completing a business transaction in Bengaluru. The robbers intercepted his Innova car on the Mysuru-Manandwadi highway, forcibly removed him, and fled the scene with the car and the cash. Eyewitnesses, who captured the incident on mobile phones, informed the local police.  

Karnataka HORROR caught on cam: Bank staff shot dead during ATM refill in Bidar, Rs 93 lakh looted (WATCH)

DySP Raghu promptly visited the crime scene and launched an investigation. The robbery, which took place under the jurisdiction of Jayapura Police Station, has raised serious concerns about the safety of travellers and money transporters in the region.  

This incident follows two major robberies in Karnataka in recent days. Last week, in Bidar, masked men shot and killed an ATM cash handler outside an SBI bank and escaped with ₹1 crore. Another staff member was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. The Bidar police have formed 10 special teams to track down the robbers, who are believed to have fled to Bihar via Raipur after carrying out another shooting in Hyderabad.  

Similarly, in Mangaluru, masked men looted ₹4 crore from a Kotekar bank in Ullal at gunpoint. They escaped in a black Fiat car, and the police are intensifying efforts to trace them with the help of technical surveillance.  

Karnataka: Armed gang looting gold worth Rs 15 crore, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank caught on cam (WATCH)

The Mysuru robbery adds to the string of such crimes, highlighting an alarming trend. In the Harohalli incident, four masked men travelling in two cars executed the heist. The Jayapura police have registered a case and formed special teams to hunt down the culprits. Efforts are underway to track the stolen vehicle and the robbers using CCTV footage and other leads.  

Authorities are urging people transporting large sums of money to remain cautious, especially along routes such as Madikeri Road and the Mysuru-Manandwadi highway.

