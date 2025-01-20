BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

A metro train pilot's quick reflexes saved a young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru. The incident caused a 15-minute disruption on the Green Line. Metro staff rescued the man, now in BMRCL custody, while authorities investigated the incident.

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

A major disaster was narrowly averted at the Jalahalli metro station this morning, thanks to the alertness of a metro train pilot. A young man attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks of the Green Line as a train approached. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM, disrupting metro services for approximately 15 minutes.

The young man, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, leapt onto the tracks as the train neared the station on the Silk Institute to Madavara route of the Green Line. According to eyewitnesses, the man lay down between the two rails, seemingly determined to end his life. 

The train pilot, demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, immediately applied the emergency brakes upon spotting the individual on the tracks. His timely action successfully brought the train to a halt, preventing a tragedy.

Metro staff quickly sprang into action, rescuing the man from the tracks. The incident caused a brief disruption in metro services, but traffic resumed at 10:45 AM after the situation was brought under control.

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the man's drastic action. The man is currently under the custody of BMRCL officials. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam vkp

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam

Karnataka HORROR! Pregnant cow brutally slaughtered, meat stolen; Calf mutilated in Uttara Kannada vkp

Karnataka HORROR! Pregnant cow brutally slaughtered, meat stolen; Calf mutilated in Uttara Kannada

Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner dmn

Bengaluru: Jealous techie poisons ex-lover over marriage plans, fakes joint suicide with toilet cleaner

Belagavi police uncover shocking supari killings, arrest six in connection to 3 murders vkp

Belagavi police uncover shocking supari killings, arrest six in connection to 3 murders

Karnataka: Xerox shop owner arrested for exploiting, blackmailing over 10 women in Hubballi vkp

Karnataka: Xerox shop owner arrested for exploiting, blackmailing over 10 women in Hubballi

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Bhopal Artist Raj Saini creates blood portrait of Sonu Sood to celebrate 'Fateh' NTI

Bhopal Artist Raj Saini creates blood portrait of Sonu Sood to celebrate 'Fateh'

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon