BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

A metro train pilot's quick reflexes saved a young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru. The incident caused a 15-minute disruption on the Green Line. Metro staff rescued the man, now in BMRCL custody, while authorities investigated the incident.

A major disaster was narrowly averted at the Jalahalli metro station this morning, thanks to the alertness of a metro train pilot. A young man attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks of the Green Line as a train approached. The incident occurred around 10:30 AM, disrupting metro services for approximately 15 minutes.

The young man, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, leapt onto the tracks as the train neared the station on the Silk Institute to Madavara route of the Green Line. According to eyewitnesses, the man lay down between the two rails, seemingly determined to end his life.

The train pilot, demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, immediately applied the emergency brakes upon spotting the individual on the tracks. His timely action successfully brought the train to a halt, preventing a tragedy.

Metro staff quickly sprang into action, rescuing the man from the tracks. The incident caused a brief disruption in metro services, but traffic resumed at 10:45 AM after the situation was brought under control.

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the man's drastic action. The man is currently under the custody of BMRCL officials.

Latest Videos