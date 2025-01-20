Karnataka: 3 workers beaten for returning late to work in Vijayapura, video posted on Instagram (WATCH)

In Vijayapura, Karnataka, three brick kiln workers were brutally beaten by their employer, Khemu Rathod, for returning late after a festival. The attackers filmed and shared the assault on Instagram. The victims are hospitalized, sparking outrage. Police are investigating. Similar violence occurred in Bengaluru.

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of outrage across Karnataka, three labourers working at a brick kiln near Star Chowk in Gandhi Nagar, Vijayapura, were brutally attacked by their employer and his associates. The assailants not only carried out the attack but also filmed the horrifying act and posted it on Instagram, leaving viewers disturbed by the brutality.

The victims, identified as Sadashiva Basappa Madara (27), Sadashiva Chandrappa Babaladi (38), and Umesh Malappa Madara (25), hailed from Chikkaliki village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district. They had taken an advance payment from the brick kiln owner, Khemu Rathod, and travelled home to celebrate the Sankranti festival. However, their delayed return to work enraged Rathod, who resorted to violent retaliation.



The horrifying incident occurred at a brick kiln on Sindagi Road, owned by Khemu Rathod. Rathod, along with his son and 15 other individuals, confined the three workers to a room for three days. The attackers reportedly beat the workers with pipes, assaulting them every 15 minutes. Despite the workers pleading for mercy, the brutality continued unabated.

The video of the attack, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victims begging for the beating to stop while the assailants carried on mercilessly. The graphic nature of the footage has sparked outrage, with many calling it a “demonic act.”

The injured workers were eventually taken to the Vijayapura District Hospital for treatment. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Vijayapura Rural Police Station, is under investigation. Authorities are working to bring the perpetrators to justice, and further action against Rathod and his accomplices is expected soon.

The viral video has drawn widespread condemnation, with people expressing outrage over the inhumane treatment of workers. Many have called for stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of labourers.

In a separate case, a youth from West Bengal was assaulted in Bengaluru over a dispute involving cigarettes. Rajesh Das, a delivery boy working in the Doddanekundi area, was attacked by a group of youths, including two minors. The altercation reportedly started when Das asked for a cigarette from one of the accused, Adarsh Adesh, who responded with abuse.



The situation escalated, and the group, including Chandra Shekhar and Pawan, brutally beat Das using sticks and a helmet. The assault was also captured on video and shared online. Police have arrested three of the accused, while two minors remain at large.

