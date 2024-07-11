Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha arrested by Bengaluru police in Indiranagar spa extortion case

    Bengaluru police have apprehended Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha and others in an extortion case involving the Tree Spa in Indiranagar. The group allegedly demanded money from the spa manager, using threats and false accusations. The case unfolded after a series of coercive attempts, prompting legal action and arrests.

    Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha arrested by Bengaluru police in Indiranagar spa extortion case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    Bengaluru police have made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of an extortion case involving the Tree Spa and beauty owner in Indiranagar. Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha, along with several accomplices, has been apprehended in connection with the alleged threats and extortion attempts targeting the manager of the spa near Michal Palya.

    The incident came to light when the Indiranagar Thane Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against individuals including Raj News executive Rajanukunte Venkatesh, allegedly involved in demanding ₹15 lakhs from the spa manager. Vasantha, who was reportedly evading authorities in Kerala following prior arrests in Tamil Nadu, was brought back for questioning after being on the run.

    Indiranagar spa extortion case: Anchor Divya Vasanth absconds after scamming 100 people; FIR filed, 2 arrested

    According to police sources, Venkatesh and Vasantha had orchestrated their activities through a WhatsApp group named 'Sci Research Team', using it to coordinate their extortion schemes. The group discussions revealed a pattern of planning and executing demands for monetary payments under threats.

    In response to the accusations, Raj News Managing Director clarified that Venkatesh, previously associated with their organization on an outsourced basis in the marketing department, falsely claimed a CEO position and engaged in unlawful activities. The channel has disassociated itself from the accused and plans to pursue legal actions against those misusing its name.

    Who is Divya Vasanth? Kannada anchor accused of extortion in Bengaluru

    What was the case?

    According to the complaint filed by Sivashankar, the manager of Tree Spa & Beauty, the ordeal began on June 27 when a woman and two men claiming to be from Raj News visited the massage parlour. They wielded a microphone labelled with the channel's name and purportedly spoke with someone claiming to be the CEO of Raj News over the phone. During this call, they accused the spa of illegal activities and showed a video allegedly depicting prostitution involving individuals who had visited the spa.

    Sivashankar stated that the individuals demanded ₹15 lakhs to suppress the video, threatening to broadcast it otherwise. When he expressed his inability to pay such a sum, the demand was lowered in subsequent calls, ultimately settling at ₹8 lakhs. The extortion attempts continued with calls and WhatsApp messages pressuring him to pay the reduced amount. In response to these threats, Sivashankar filed a complaint with the police, naming Venkatesh and others involved in the alleged extortion. He emphasized that Tree Spa and Beauty operates legally under all necessary licenses and does not engage in any illicit activities.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cab driver fatally stabs friend over unpaid debt at Bengaluru airport parking lot arrested vkp

    Cab driver fatally stabs friend over unpaid debt at Bengaluru airport parking lot; arrested

    Karnataka BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka: 21-year-old BVB engineering college student commits suicide over online gaming loss in Hubballi

    Bengaluru CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits chocolates from abroad seizes items worth Rs one crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB arrests man for importing illegal biscuits, chocolates; seizes items worth Rs 1 crore

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

    After ED raids Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences across Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: After ED raids, Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences’ across Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Adnaan Shaikh? The reported wild card entry RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Adnaan Shaikh? The reported wild card entry

    Triptii Dimri's fee for Bad Newz will SHOCK you RBA

    Triptii Dimri's fee for Bad Newz will SHOCK you

    Mutual funds: 5 factors to consider before starting an investment in SIP gcw

    Mutual funds: 5 factors to consider before starting investment in SIP

    Vizhinjam International Seaport: Why it is a big deal? India's first deep water container transshipment port anr

    Vizhinjam International Seaport: Why it is a big deal?

    Modi Putin summit propels India Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Modi-Putin summit propels India-Russia defence equipment collaboration

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon