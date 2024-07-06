Who is Divya Vasanth? Kannada anchor accused of extortion in Bengaluru

Karnataka
Divya Vasantha, a former Kannada news anchor, is now in the spotlight for alleged extortion activities in Bengaluru.
Known for her role in Kannada news channels, Divya resigned from her anchor position six months ago amidst social media attention.
Accused of orchestrating a honey trap scheme, Divya is alleged to have targeted spas and doctors for extortion along with associates.
With over 72,000 Instagram followers, Divya used her social media presence for brand collaborations and YouTube content.
Despite modest earnings, Divya's social media portrayed a lavish lifestyle, including posts with luxury cars and glamorous settings.
Police investigations are ongoing as Divya remains missing following allegations of cheating and extortion.
Divya's fall from grace has surprised and concerned her followers and the public, given her previous social media persona.
The case has attracted significant media attention, highlighting the contrast between Divya's public image and recent legal troubles.
As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits further developments in Divya Vasantha's legal saga.