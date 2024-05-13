Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan: Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated

    It is reportedly said that the threats, sent via email, are currently under investigation as authorities working to identify the sender. This incident comes just 12 days after similar threats targetted over 150 schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Rajasthan Several schools in Jaipur receive bomb threat, students evacuated AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    In a recent development, several schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, were targetted with bomb threats via email on Monday (May 13), calling for a swift response from law enforcement. According to reports, at least four schools received threatening emails, leaving students and staff members to evacuate the premise. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph confirmed the threats, saying that police teams were deployed to the affected schools.

    It is reportedly said that the threats, sent via email, are currently under investigation as authorities working to identify the sender. This incident comes just 12 days after similar threats targetted over 150 schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Ajmer shocker! 6 madrassa students strangulate imam to death with rope over sexual abuse

    In Sunday's threats to Delhi, hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), and the Northern Railways' CPRO office were among the recipients. The emails, that were sent from a Europe-based mailing service company called 'beeble.com', claimed the presence of explosive devices within the buildings. Police investigations revealed the sender address as "courtgroup03@beeble.com", prompting efforts to track the IP address and verify the source.

    It also warned of explosions and attributed the threat to a group named 'Court'. While the Delhi Police's anti-terror unit suspects the involvement of VPNs or proxy servers to conceal the origin of the emails, investigations continue to trace the perpetrators.

    These incidents follow a similar scare on May 1, when several schools in Delhi-NCR received hoax emails alleging the presence of explosives. The subsequent investigations traced the origin of those emails to Russia, with suspicions of dark web involvement.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Srinagar records 5% voter turnout till 9 am in Phase 4 polling

    In response to the escalating threats, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla convened meetings with senior officials to assess security measures. The discussions stressing the importance of enhancing security infrastructure, installing CCTV cameras, and implementing protocols to address such incidents effectively.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani anr

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani

    Ajmer shocker! 6 madrassa students strangulate imam to death with rope over sexual abuse AJR

    Ajmer shocker! 6 madrassa students strangulate imam to death with rope over sexual abuse

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its Mahua Moitra vs Amrita Roy as tense electoral battle unfolds in Krishnanagar seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its Mahua Moitra vs Amrita Roy as electoral battle unfolds in Krishnanagar seat

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Google Doodle celebrates India's democratic spirit as Phase 4 begins AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Google Doodle celebrates India's democratic spirit as Phase 4 begins

    Recent Stories

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners ATG

    BAFTA TV Awards 2024: 'The Crown' returns empty handed; Here's complete list of winners

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Mount Ibu's massive eruption in Indonesia sends ash plume soaring 5 km high; WATCH dramatic video

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing vkp

    Woman linked to HD Revanna kidnapping case claims 'voluntary visit', denies wrongdoing

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Actress Sreerekha faces elimination in Mohanlal's show; Here's how

    Brazil 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH) snt

    Brazil's 'worst-ever' weather catastrophe: Over 140 killed, 2 million affected by devastating floods (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon