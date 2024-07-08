IMD issues orange alert to coastal Karnataka for 5 days, Bengaluru to expect 40km/hr breeze

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, predicting very heavy rains and isolated extremely heavy showers over the next five days. The alert covers districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, due to synoptic meteorology indicating a weather system that may bring significant precipitation until July 12th, followed by decreasing rainfall trends.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, predicting very heavy rains and isolated extremely heavy showers over the next five days. This alert covers districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, where a combination of weather systems is expected to bring significant precipitation.

According to the Meteorological Department's press release, the forecast is based on synoptic meteorology indicating an off-shore trough at mean sea level along the south Gujarat-north Kerala coast. This, combined with strong wind convergence over coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions, is likely to result in a zonal rain band ranging from 4.5 to 7.6 km altitude, sloping southward at sea level.



From July 8th to 12th, scattered heavy rains and isolated very heavy showers are anticipated across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Additionally, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga may experience heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 30-40 kmph in some areas. Hassan district is expected to see isolated heavy rains with similar wind speeds.

In the northern interior districts including Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Vijayapur, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecasted with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 mph. Southern interior districts like Bellary, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar are likely to experience similar weather conditions.



Bangalore City and its surroundings can expect mostly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours with possibilities of moderate rainfall in some areas. The region may also experience sustained gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 mph. The maximum and minimum temperatures forecasted for Bangalore are 27°C and 21°C respectively.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that post-July 13th, rainfall intensity is expected to diminish across the state, with possibilities of moderate showers continuing.

