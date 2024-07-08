Karnataka rains: Tourists defy ban, capture selfies and make reels near Gokak waterfalls

Tourists defy rainy season restrictions to flock to Karnataka's waterfalls like Gokak Falls, known as India's Niagara, and sites in Chikmagalur. Despite safety concerns and bans, visitors continue to risk for scenic selfies, prompting police interventions. The recent heavy rains amplify the allure of these natural spectacles despite safety warnings.

Despite restrictions imposed during the rainy season, tourists continue to flock to waterfalls across Karnataka, including Belagavi, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and other parts of Malenadu. The ban on visits hasn't deterred visitors, who are seen enjoying themselves under the watchful eye of security personnel.

The recent heavy rains have caused waterfalls near Belagavi to overflow, creating spectacular scenes. Gokak Falls, often dubbed the Niagara Falls of India, has become a magnet for tourists, especially on weekends like Sunday.



Karnataka's monsoon delight: Nature's visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru

Gokak Falls drops 171 feet, attracting daring tourists who climb cliffs and pose for risky selfies. Tragically, there have been past incidents where visitors lost their lives after falling from these heights. Locals express concern that tourists are ignoring safety warnings.



Karnataka tourists allege physical assault, extortion by Goa forest dept at Sural falls near Belagavi

In Chikkamagaluru district, many waterfalls in the Western Ghats are also drawing crowds. Tourists who originally planned hill station visits are now exploring these waterfall areas. The Charmadi Ghat road from Kottige Hara in Mudigere taluk offers stunning waterfall views, with more tourists than expected visiting over the weekend.

Despite the drizzle and dense fog, people lined up near the Annappa Swamy temple to catch glimpses of the waterfalls. Tourists seized the moment to snap selfies, prompting police to intervene and prevent potential accidents by stopping climbers from scaling dangerous terrain.

Latest Videos