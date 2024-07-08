Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Over 400 cases recorded in Bengaluru in 4 days, vaccine demand rises

Bengaluru faces a severe dengue outbreak with over 400 cases reported in four days. Children are especially vulnerable. The monsoon worsens the crisis, with four recent deaths linked to dengue. Vaccine trials by the Serum Institute offer hope, but approval is pending. Preventive measures are crucial as the city becomes a hotspot for the disease.

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the number of cases rises daily. Despite efforts by the health department to control the spread, dengue continues to advance unchecked, turning Bangalore into a hotspot for the disease.

In just four days, 785 dengue cases have been detected across the state, with more than 400 of these cases reported in Bengaluru alone. The situation is dire, with nearly half of the state's dengue patients residing in the city.



Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

The relentless increase in dengue cases is particularly concerning for children, who are most vulnerable to the virus. Parents are urged to take preventive measures to protect their children from this potentially deadly disease.

The growing dengue crisis has intensified the demand for a vaccine. Currently, there is no dengue vaccine available in India. However, two vaccines, Dengvaxia and Qdenga, have been developed in the United States and have shown promising results in Thailand, where they were used to control a dengue outbreak.

The Serum Institute in India has conducted trial rounds, and if regulatory approvals are secured, these vaccines could be available in India soon. These vaccines are particularly effective for children over six years of age, who are most affected by dengue in the state.



Karnataka govt sets price for Dengue tests, curbs overcharging by pvt hospitals

Situation worsened by monsoon:

The monsoon rains have exacerbated the spread of dengue, with hundreds of new cases being reported daily. Tragically, four more people, including two children, died on Sunday due to dengue-related complications. The victims include Lalitha (32), a data entry operator at Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital in Mysore; Supreeta (27) from Hassan Tandya; Chirai Hosmani (5) from Shirunja village in Gadag taluk; and Deeksha Ramappa Bannihatti (9) from Masanagi in Badagi taluk of Haveri district.

Although the health department has not officially confirmed dengue as the cause of death, these cases highlight the severity of the outbreak.

Latest Videos