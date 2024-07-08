Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Over 400 cases recorded in Bengaluru in 4 days, vaccine demand rises

    Bengaluru faces a severe dengue outbreak with over 400 cases reported in four days. Children are especially vulnerable. The monsoon worsens the crisis, with four recent deaths linked to dengue. Vaccine trials by the Serum Institute offer hope, but approval is pending. Preventive measures are crucial as the city becomes a hotspot for the disease.

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak Over four hundred cases recorded in Bengaluru in four days vaccine demand rises vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Bengaluru is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the number of cases rises daily. Despite efforts by the health department to control the spread, dengue continues to advance unchecked, turning Bangalore into a hotspot for the disease.

    In just four days, 785 dengue cases have been detected across the state, with more than 400 of these cases reported in Bengaluru alone. The situation is dire, with nearly half of the state's dengue patients residing in the city.

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    The relentless increase in dengue cases is particularly concerning for children, who are most vulnerable to the virus. Parents are urged to take preventive measures to protect their children from this potentially deadly disease.

    The growing dengue crisis has intensified the demand for a vaccine. Currently, there is no dengue vaccine available in India. However, two vaccines, Dengvaxia and Qdenga, have been developed in the United States and have shown promising results in Thailand, where they were used to control a dengue outbreak.

    The Serum Institute in India has conducted trial rounds, and if regulatory approvals are secured, these vaccines could be available in India soon. These vaccines are particularly effective for children over six years of age, who are most affected by dengue in the state.

    Karnataka govt sets price for Dengue tests, curbs overcharging by pvt hospitals

    Situation worsened by monsoon:

    The monsoon rains have exacerbated the spread of dengue, with hundreds of new cases being reported daily. Tragically, four more people, including two children, died on Sunday due to dengue-related complications. The victims include Lalitha (32), a data entry operator at Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital in Mysore; Supreeta (27) from Hassan Tandya; Chirai Hosmani (5) from Shirunja village in Gadag taluk; and Deeksha Ramappa Bannihatti (9) from Masanagi in Badagi taluk of Haveri district.

    Although the health department has not officially confirmed dengue as the cause of death, these cases highlight the severity of the outbreak.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government orders probe in Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur Devadurga taluk vkp

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit AJR

    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    Hubballi Dharwad BRTS project engineer should be hanged MLA Arvind Bellad vkp

    'Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS project engineer should be hanged': MLA Arvind Bellad

    Bengaluru woman calls airport makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru woman calls airport, makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend from flying to Mumbai; FIR registered

    Bengaluru bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet passengers stranded overnight in Delhi airport due to pilot shortage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation snt

    PM Modi calls Putin as 'friend' ahead of visit to Russia, says look forward to reviewing bilateral cooperation

    Nagaland state lottery July 08, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 08, 2024: Dear Dwarka winning number OUT

    Major accident in Haryana: School bus overturns, over 40 children hurt in Panchkula AJR

    BREAKING: Over 40 injured as bus carrying school children overturns in Haryana's Panchkula

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 08 2024: Price of 8 gm gold falls by Rs 160 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 08: Price of 8 gm gold falls by Rs 160

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan's Karachi

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pak's Karachi

    Recent Videos

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon