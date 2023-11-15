Hubballi Diwali gambling: Karnataka Police arrest over 150 individuals; check details

The Diwali crackdown in Hubballi-Dharwad resulted in 161 arrests, including 9 for cricket betting and 152 for gambling. Cash seizures amounted to ₹2.89 lakh. The police efforts were commended for curbing illegal activities during the festivities, with Commissioner Renuka Sukumar praising the dedication of the officers.

A substantial crackdown was witnessed during Diwali festivities in Hubballi, Karnataka, as law enforcement initiated a major raid dubbed "Diwali Dhamaka" in the Hubballi-Dharwad. The outcome of the operation led to the arrest of 161 individuals involved in speed gambling and cricket betting activities.

The police's concerted efforts resulted in the apprehension of 9 individuals engaged in cricket betting across 7 separate cases registered in different parts of the city. Confiscations included ₹29,610 in cash and two mobile phones from these arrests. Additionally, 152 individuals engaged in speed gambling faced arrests across 28 cases, leading to the seizure of ₹2.89 lakh in cash along with other confiscated items.



KEA scandal: Were the answers sent via Whatsapp during FDA exam?

Among the cases registered, 16 separate instances of gambling led to the arrest of 97 individuals. Gokul Road Police Station alone witnessed the apprehension of 7 individuals, with additional arrests made in other police stations of the North Division, resulting in the seizure of ₹1.98 lakh in cash and various items.

Additionally, 4 cases involving gambling were recorded, resulting in the arrest of 20 individuals and a cash seizure amounting to ₹25,840. In Dharwad Sub-Division, 8 cases of gambling led to the arrest of 35 individuals, with ₹65,070 in cash and other items seized during the raids.

The tradition of waiting for the lamp lit in front of Goddess Lakshmi during worship is often accompanied by gambling activities during Diwali. This festivity period witnesses gambling taking place across various locations, leading to a purported business worth crores. The recent extensive raid conducted in the Commissionerate's jurisdiction resulted in the arrest of 152 individuals involved in such activities, garnering public appreciation.



Karnataka: Talaguppa-Hubli railway route demarcation, check passing districts

9 individuals were apprehended for cricket betting in various locations across Hubballi. The crackdown operations saw arrests and cash seizures ranging from ₹2250 to ₹15,000, along with the confiscation of mobile phones.

Commissioner of Police Renuka Sukumar lauded the commendable performance of the officers and staff involved in the special operation, emphasizing their dedication to registering cases related to gambling and betting activities.