From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating a rave party in Bengaluru’s Electronic City, where 86 of 103 attendees tested positive for drugs. Six organizers and 98 participants face charges. Authorities seized various drugs, luxury vehicles, and DJ equipment. Notices were issued for questioning, and two more arrests have been made during the ongoing probe.

The recent rave party held at a farmhouse in Bengaluru’s Electronic City has led to significant developments as the Central Crime Branch (CCB) intensifies its investigation. The case, originally registered at the Hebbagodi Police Station, has seen multiple arrests and a substantial number of participants testing positive for drug consumption.

The Electronic City Police transferred the case to the Hebbagodi Police Station. An FIR was promptly filed, and charges were brought against six main individuals: Vasu (A1), Arun Kumar (A2), Nagababu (A3), Randhir Babu (A4), Mohammed Abubakar (A5), and Gopal Reddy (A6). Additionally, 68 men and 30 young women involved in the party were listed as A7 and A8, respectively.



Among the attendees were Telugu actress Hema and Ashi Roy, whose blood test also returned positive for drug use, further emphasising the scale of the issue at hand. The rave party, organised to celebrate Vasu's birthday under "Sunset to Sun Rise Victory," saw a turnout of approximately one hundred to one hundred and fifty people.

During the raid, authorities seized various drugs, including 14.40 grams of MDMA peels, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, 6 grams of hydro cannabis, and 5 grams of cocaine. Other confiscated items included a 500-rupee note coated with cocaine, 6 grams of hydro ganja, 5 mobile phones, and DJ equipment valued at one and a half crore rupees. Luxury vehicles, a Volkswagen and a Land Rover were also impounded.

A total of 103 individuals attended the rave party, comprising 73 men and 30 women. Blood samples were collected by Lab Technician Midat from Santhosh Hospital, Pulikeshinagar. The results revealed that 59 out of the 73 men and 27 out of the 30 women tested positive for drug use. In total, 86 out of 103 participants were found to have consumed drugs.



Following these findings, the case was transferred from Hebbagodi Police Station to the CCB. The CCB has issued notices to those who tested positive and will summon them for questioning. The ongoing investigation led to the recent arrest of two more individuals, based on new information uncovered during the probe.

The CCB continues to unravel the details of the rave party held on the outskirts of Bengaluru, aiming to bring all involved to justice.

