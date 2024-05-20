Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: CCB police bust rave party in Electronic City farm house, seize Cocaine and MDMA

    The CCB police raided a rave at GR Farm House near Electronic City, Bengaluru, discovering MDMA and cocaine. Organized by Hyderabad-based Vasu, the event hosted over 100 attendees. An Andhra MLA's passport and luxury cars were found. DJs performed at the illegal party, leading to a case being registered and ongoing investigations.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 20, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police cracked down on a rave party at a farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Anti-Narcotics Division of the CCB discovered significant quantities of MDMA pills and cocaine at the event.

    The party, held at GR Farm House, was organized by Hyderabad-based Vasu and saw over 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru. Among the partygoers were more than 25 young women, DJs, models, and techies. The event was billed as a "sunset to sunrise" party, starting at 5 PM and continuing until 6 AM.

    The organizer allegedly flew in party attendees from Andhra Pradesh, with a significant investment of around thirty to fifty lakhs for the one-day event. The farmhouse where the party took place is owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Concorde

    During the raid, the police found an Andhra MLA's passport in a Mercedes-Benz parked at the site. The passport belonged to MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy. Additionally, over fifteen high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and Audi, were found at the venue.

    As the rave party extended beyond legal hours, CCB officers moved in and conducted a thorough search of the premises with narcotics sniffer dogs. Popular DJs RABZ, KAYVEE, and BLOODY MASCARA were among those performing at the event.

    The Electronic City Police Station has registered a case, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals involved. The police continue to scrutinize the venue and are working on tracing the supply chain of the narcotics found.

