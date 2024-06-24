BREAKING: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody until July 8 in sexual harassment case

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna remains in judicial custody until July 8 following a third sexual harassment case in Bengaluru. He faces multiple allegations, including one by a former Zilla Panchayat member. Revanna's family, including his father and mother, are also involved in legal proceedings related to the case, with ongoing investigations and bail applications.

Former JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna has been ordered to remain in judicial custody until July 8 by the 42nd ACMM Court in Bengaluru, following allegations in a third case of sexual harassment against him. This development comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completed a five-day custody of Revanna in connection with the case filed by a Zilla Panchayat member.

Revanna, who is already in judicial custody for 14 days in a separate case, faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment. He has applied for bail in this latest case, with a court hearing scheduled for June 24 in the Special Court for People's Representatives.



The SIT had taken Revanna into custody on June 19 regarding the third rape case, which centres on allegations made by a former Zilla Panchayat member. The incident allegedly occurred at Revanna's residence in Hassan Nagar during his tenure as a Lok Sabha member. Investigators conducted a mahajar, or inspection, at the residence on June 21, lasting approximately four hours.

Revanna's family has also been embroiled in legal proceedings related to the case. His father, former minister Revanna, was recently released on bail in connection with charges of kidnapping involving the same victim. Meanwhile, his mother, Bhavani Revanna, is under investigation by the SIT in connection with the case.

