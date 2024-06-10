Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Suspended JD(S) leader and former MP sent to 14 days judicial custody

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape, has been ordered into judicial custody for 14 days. He will be transferred to Agrahara Jail. During investigations, he denied knowing the victim. The judge found no issues with the SIT police and ordered his remand until June 24, as the high-profile case continues.

Former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, facing serious allegations of rape, has been ordered into judicial custody for 14 days. He will be transferred to Agrahara Jail in Parappa, as per the directive from the Superintendent of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In the ongoing case, a lengthy trial session was conducted for an hour and a half. During this time, Bhavani Revanna remained at home while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and the SIT carried out their investigations. Bhavani's mother did not permit her to meet or converse with Prajwal. To prevent any interaction between Bhavani and Prajwal, he was escorted to a different room on the third floor.

During questioning, Prajwal was asked about the location identified by the victim. He claimed he did not recognize the victim. Following his arrest, he was presented before the judge of the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. The SIT submitted their progress report in a sealed envelope to the court.

In the courtroom, the judge inquired if Prajwal was experiencing any issues with the SIT police. Prajwal responded that he had no problems. Subsequently, the judge ordered Prajwal into judicial custody until June 24. When allowed to speak, Prajwal declined, saying he had nothing to say at the moment.

After the judicial remand, Prajwal was directed to remain in police custody under the SIT until his transfer to Agrahara Jail in Parappa. The judicial arrest order was then issued, concluding the trial proceedings.

