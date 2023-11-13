Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Elderly parents are children's responsibilty: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court reinforced children's duty to care for elderly parents who gift property, citing neglect in a distressing case. Invalidating the gift, the court stressed statutory responsibility, highlighting parental mistreatment often going unreported. The case in Tumkur stressed the need for rigorous examination of such situations.

    Elderly parents are children's responsibilty: Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court, in a recent case, reinforced the responsibility of children to care for their ageing parents, particularly when they receive parental property as gifts. The case involved a daughter and son-in-law who received property as a gift from the father but allegedly assaulted and evicted the parents.

    Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, noted the concerning behaviour of the daughter and son-in-law after receiving the property. The court upheld the decision of the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Tumkur Zone 'Tribunal under the Parents' Welfare and Senior Citizens Maintenance Act', which invalidated the property acquisition through a gift deed.

    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses

    The High Court emphasized that caring for elderly parents is not merely a matter of goodwill but a statutory responsibility, echoing the sentiment of religious scriptures. The court expressed dismay at instances where children neglect this duty, citing the distressing case of parents being assaulted and thrown out of their homes.

    The case revolved around Kavita, who was gifted property by her father, Rajasekharaiah, but allegedly failed to care for her parents as agreed. Despite claims of spending a significant sum on her father's medical treatment, she was accused of assaulting her father and evicting him and her mother from their home.

    Alimony and matrimonial rights at risk in case of post-marriage religious conversion: Karnataka HC

    The court's decision to uphold the invalidation of the property gift raised questions about children's responsibilities towards their elderly parents, stressing the need for authorities and tribunals to rigorously examine such cases. The court emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting that many instances of parental mistreatment go unreported.

    The case, which happened in Basavapatnam, Gubbi Taluk, Tumkur, involved allegations that Kavita and her husband forced the sale of land and property to settle debts, contrary to the conditions of the property gift.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepavali in Bengaluru marked by over 25 firecracker incident cases vkp

    Deepavali in Bengaluru marked by over 25 firecracker incident cases

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night vkp

    Fire burns down furniture showroom in Bengaluru on Diwali night

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli vkp

    Bengaluru road naming row: DK Shivakumar takes on BBMP over delayed honor for Virat Kohli

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple vkp

    Karnataka: Hassan district administration revokes VVIP visits to Hasanamba Temple

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Rental rates soar in Whitefield, tops list for 2023; check details

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Modi wishes India luck for semifinals against NZ after win over Netherlands snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: PM Modi wishes India luck for semifinals against NZ after win over Netherlands

    Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together? Pictures with same background goes viral RKK

    Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together? Pictures with same background goes viral

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's Kuldeep Yadav says early wicket key to get on top of NZ in semifinals at Wankhede snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: India's Kuldeep Yadav says early wicket key to get on top of NZ in semifinals at Wankhede

    football Chelsea 4-4 Man City: Pochettino apologises to referee Taylor and Guardiola post full-time rage (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea 4-4 Man City: Pochettino apologises to referee Taylor and Guardiola post full-time rage (WATCH)

    Diwali 2023: Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, here's how Bollywood couples celebrated the festival RKK

    Diwali 2023: Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani, here's how Bollywood couples celebrated the festival

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon