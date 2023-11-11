Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: High Court directs govt to introduce audio announcement in buses

    The Karnataka High Court directs the extension of audio announcement systems from government to private buses to aid the visually impaired. The order, following a public interest plea, aims to ensure assistance for disabled passengers, urging the government to enforce measures in both existing and new buses. The court also seeks updates on a proposed BMTC and government app for disabled passengers in four weeks.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to extend the implementation of audio announcement systems, initially introduced in government transport buses, to private buses as well. The move aims to assist the visually impaired and persons with disabilities during their travels.

    Chief Justice P.B. Varale, presiding over a public interest petition filed by N. Shreyas, a visually impaired individual from Bengaluru, led to the court's decision. A division bench, helmed by P.B.Varale and Justice Krishna N. Dixit, passed the order on Thursday, acknowledging the petitioner's plea to expand the accessibility measures beyond government-run transport services.

    The court has urged the government to issue a directive to private bus operators, ensuring they provide necessary assistance to disabled individuals traveling on these routes. The order emphasizes that the directive should be applicable not only to existing buses but also to newly issued ones.

    Furthermore, the petitioner proposed the development of a mobile app by the BMTC and the state government, catering to the convenience of disabled passengers. The court has requested a submission regarding the steps taken in this regard, adjourning the hearing for four weeks.

    Previously, the audio announcement system was operational in BMTC, KSRTC buses, and metro trains, aiding visually impaired passengers in alighting at their desired stops. However, the discontinuation of this system led to hardships for individuals with disabilities while using public and private transportation.

    The petitioner highlighted the prevalence of audio systems in transport buses of other states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, and even in cab services like Ola and Uber, which use assistance features via platforms like Google Maps.

