    Dharwad: Reptiles breed over debris of collapsed building that claimed 19 lives in 2019

    An under-construction complex collapse in Dharwad, Karnataka, in 2019 resulted in 19 deaths and injuries. The site, still open and submerged during monsoon, has turned into a reptile breeding ground, causing mosquito-borne diseases. Despite complaints, limited action by the Municipal Corporation has led to community distress and demands for a solution.

    Dharwad: Reptiles breed over debris of collapsed building that claimed 19 lives in 2019
    in March 2019, an under-construction commercial complex had collapsed in Kumareshwar Nagar in Karnataka's Dharwad leading to the death of 19 people and injuring 50 more. This incident is seen as one of the worst tragedies for the Kumareshwar Nagar residents in Dharwad. The memory of the event remains vivid in the residents' minds. Even after four years, the building continues to capture attention, particularly during the rainy season when it transforms into a reptile breeding ground.

    The Municipal Corporation has taken limited action by clearing the remains and placing fences around the site. Situated about 20 feet deep from the road, the area gets submerged in five to six feet of water during the monsoon, posing a threat to nearby residents.

    Why environmentalists oppose Muttaiah Muralitharan’s factory at Dharwad

    This situation has sinister consequences for the community. Snakes, scorpions, and frogs enter neighbouring houses along with unpleasant odours. Mosquito hives have caused diseases like Dengue, Malaria and annoyance, complain the residents.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    A native of Kumareshwara Nagara, Eshwara Angadi states that the houses are overrun with frogs, causing distress in the neighbourhood. The residents of Kumareshwar Nagar, particularly from Mahanagara Corporation's 1st Ward, have demanded prompt action to drain the water and seal off the low-lying area.

    Despite multiple complaints, the pit left by the collapsed building remains open due to inaction from the corporation. “The cleaning process in the Ward is not being carried out properly. The corporation staff only cares to clean the areas in front of the complainant's house, neglecting the rest. The officials should visit the resident’s house and listen to their complaints and commence solutions” stated a senior resident of Sampige Nagar, Lakshmikanth Bilagi.

