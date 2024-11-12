Dharwad: Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar's brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute

In Dharwad, District Armed Reserve constable Basavaraj Kamtara was attacked by three youths, including Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar's brothers, over a parking dispute. The accused used a blade, causing facial injuries. Following the complaint, they were arrested and placed in 14-day judicial custody.

Dharwad Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 9:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

In a troubling incident in Dharwad, a police constable from the District Armed Reserve (DAR), Basavaraj Kamtara, was attacked by three youths, including the brothers of local Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar. The assault occurred late last night near the Ice Gate area, reportedly over a dispute regarding parking space.

The conflict began when Basavaraj, on duty, questioned a group of young men, including Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar’s brothers, Iqbal and Ameer Tamatgar, along with their friend Ajamat Mulla, also a police constable. They were seen driving an open-top car in the area. An altercation ensued after Basavaraj expressed concerns over their actions. Tempers flared, and the three allegedly attacked Basavaraj, with one of them using a blade, causing multiple cuts to his face.

Karnataka: Waqf board shocks farmers as land entries in Yadgiri, Dharwad listed under ‘Waqf property’

According to reports, Basavaraj was on his motorcycle when the trio approached him in their car, stopping him and initiating the attack. In the assault, he sustained deep cuts on his face, requiring seven stitches. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital for medical attention.

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Following Basavaraj’s complaint, the Dharwad Suburban Police Station registered an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against the three accused. They were arrested and brought before the court, where the judge ordered a 14-day judicial custody.

This incident has sparked concern in the city, especially as it follows a recent incident where shots were fired on a public road in the Dharwad-Hubli twin cities area. Local residents are worried about the rising crime rate and the safety of public officials. Despite Police Commissioner N Sasikumar’s efforts to curb crime, incidents like this attack on a police constable have raised questions about security measures in Dharwad.

