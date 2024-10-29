Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the withdrawal of waqf property notices issued to farmers, monasteries, and temples, clarifying that farmers were not targeted. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda explained the background, addressing errors in land records and promising action against officials who violated rules.

Addressing the ongoing controversy around waqf property notices in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that any notices issued to farmers, temples, or monasteries across the state, including Vijayapura, will be withdrawn. Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the CM assured that farmers were not specifically targeted in the waqf property matter and that necessary actions would be taken to resolve any concerns.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the state had not issued notices to any particular group, including farmers in Vijayapura, concerning waqf properties. "The Revenue Minister has already clarified that no individual farmers were singled out. If any notices have indeed been issued, we will ensure they are revoked," he said, adding that any further grievances, such as those from Dharwad, would also be examined.



In a related cabinet decision, the CM announced that the government had approved internal reservations, with a newly appointed commission tasked with gathering relevant documentation. The commission is expected to submit its report within three months. "The commission judge will be appointed today, and there is no requirement for new posts as part of this setup. Recruitment will continue as per previous notifications," he stated.

Revenue minister’s clarification

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda further clarified the issue, explaining the background of waqf land in Vijayapura district. He said that the Waqf Board once controlled 14,201.32 acres in the district. Out of this, 11,835.29 acres had been allotted to farmers under the Land Reforms Act, and 1,459.26 acres had been transferred under the Inam Abolition Act. Another 137 acres were acquired for government projects, leaving 773 acres under waqf institutions.

Referring to a specific instance in Honwada village, Tikota taluk, Gowda said that no notice had been issued designating it as waqf property. He added that an error in the 1974 Gazette Notification had mistakenly listed Honwada under waqf property next to the Mahalabagayat area of Vijayapura. The Waqf Board rectified this error in 1977, and as such, there was no ongoing dispute over this land.

Recently, the tehsildar in Indi taluk was found to have transferred 41 properties without proper notice. This action violated rules, and the government plans to take action against the tehsildar. Gowda further explained that if farmers present ownership records dating before 1974, those properties will be exempted from any waqf notifications. He assured that affected farmers could approach Sub-Divisional Officers for verification and resolution.

