Corruption Claims Soar: Shivakumar accuses BJP of massive financial scam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has claimed that the money recovered during the recent Income Tax raid had no connection to the Congress party and alleged that the contracts involved were awarded by the BJP government, which he deemed as a result of BJP's wrongdoing.

DK Shivakumar emphasized that these allegations were not baseless and insinuated that a key figure may be involved in this illicit activity. He also mentioned that their leaders were open to any investigation, stressing the need for transparency.

Official statements from the IT authorities have not yet been released, leaving room for further scrutiny. DK Shivakumar called for the investigative agencies to expose the truth.

In response to the controversy surrounding the release of the 'Collection Master' poster addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made startling allegations. Shivakumar claimed that corruption within the BJP is of monumental proportions, likening it to the height of the Himalayas. He alleged that a staggering sum of 2,500 crores was gathered for securing the Chief Minister's post.

He claimed that BJP party members and former ministers had insights into corruption within the Chief Minister's office. In response to critics, he challenged them to investigate these allegations thoroughly.

