    Weather update: Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar

    Unusual cold air has shifted from northern interior plains to southern Karnataka, affecting Chamarajanagar with a low of 14.1°C. The state Meteorological Department notes this deviation from typical weather patterns, emphasizing dry conditions persisting. Bengaluru expects clear skies with morning fog, max 30°C, min 16°C. Health experts warn of hypothyroidism symptoms like persistent cold sensations.

    Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 27, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    The cold air that dominated the north interior plains of Karnataka, including districts like Bidar, Kalaburgi, and Vijayapur, has now shifted towards the southern regions of the state. Chamarajanagar, the southern border district, recently experienced the lowest minimum temperature at 14.1 degrees Celsius on a Saturday morning, signalling a change in the usual weather pattern.

    Typically, the plains, excluding hilly, coastal, and Bengaluru regions, witness the lowest temperatures in the state. However, the recent shift in cold winds has impacted the southern inland areas, deviating from the norm. The state Meteorological Department reported this unusual occurrence, emphasizing the change in temperature trends.

    Weather forecast: IMD issues rainfall alert in Karnataka until December 7

    The dry weather trend continues to prevail across the state, with no rainfall forecasted or recorded. Dry air is expected to persist for the next two days, particularly in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, where clear skies are anticipated. Morning fog is likely in some places, with a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius.

    As residents brace themselves for the chilly weather, health experts offer a crucial reminder to pay attention to subtle changes in the body. Feeling persistently cold, even in dry weather, could be a symptom of an underlying health issue, particularly related to the thyroid. Individuals experiencing extreme cold sensations, regardless of the season, are advised not to neglect their health, as it could be indicative of hypothyroidism or an underactive thyroid.

    Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka

    Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland fails to produce sufficient hormones, affecting metabolism and growth. The slowed metabolism associated with hypothyroidism leads to a decrease in body temperature, causing individuals to feel cold. This sensation intensifies in cases of anaemia and weakened blood circulation.

    Recognizing the symptoms of hypothyroidism is crucial for timely intervention. Fatigue, numbness and tingling in hands, constipation, weight gain, depression, rough skin and hair, menstrual problems, droopy eyes, swollen face, weak nails, and cognitive issues are common indicators of this condition.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
