Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat

In a harrowing incident on Saturday, a tipper lorry lost control and tumbled down a 2000-foot abyss near Somanakadu of Charmadi Ghati in Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. Despite the severity of the fall, the lorry driver miraculously survived with a broken hip, and later rushed to Mangaluru for medical attention.

The tipper lorry descended into a 2000-foot abyss near Somanakadu in Mudigere taluk. The dramatic turn of events occurred as the lorry, en route from Mudigere to Charmadi, lost control in the thick blanket of heavy fog.



The gravity-defying plunge left the lorry completely destroyed, a mangled wreck at the bottom of the 2000-foot cliff. Astonishingly, the lorry driver managed to survive the catastrophic fall, albeit with a broken hip. Prompt action by local authorities, including the police, forest guards, and social workers Arif and Rehman, played a pivotal role in the rescue operation.

Displaying incredible bravery, the rescue team tied a rope around their waists and descended to the treacherous 2000-foot depth to reach the stranded driver. Battling challenging conditions, they rescued the injured driver and shifted him to Mangaluru hospital for treatment.