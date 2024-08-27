After MUDA scam, BJP alleges land scam by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family

The BJP accuses Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over a land allocation controversy involving a five-acre plot intended for aerospace. Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil defends the allocation, stating it was legal and for an R&D centre, amid growing scrutiny.

After the MUDA land scam surrounding Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, BJP has accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption related to a land allotment controversy in Karnataka. The dispute involves a five-acre plot allocated by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) intended for aerospace entrepreneurs.

The BJP alleges that Rahul Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, received the land at a significantly reduced price due to a Scheduled Caste reservation meant for civic amenities. This has sparked outrage among opposition leaders and the public, who argue that the land should benefit the underprivileged, not the wealthy like the Kharges family.



BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya questioned the allocation, asking how the Kharge family, known for their involvement in politics rather than aerospace, qualified for such a plot. Siroya also highlighted a previous instance under the BJP government where Chanakya University was allegedly given land at a significantly lower price, suggesting a double standard.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil countered these claims by pointing out that a transparent system for land allocation was implemented after he became a minister. He noted that, unlike previous practices, there is now a 24.10% reservation for Scheduled Castes in CA plot allocations.

The controversy has drawn attention from various quarters, with BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accusing the Kharge family of misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest. He has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.



In response, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT/BT and Rural Development Minister and Rahul Kharge’s brother, defended the family’s actions. He stated that the plot is designated for educational purposes, specifically for a multi-skill development centre, and not for industrial use. He also stressed that no subsidies or special rates were applied to the land allocation.

The issue has escalated to involve the Governor's office, with an RTI activist raising concerns about the legality of the land allocation. This controversy follows a similar land dispute involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MUDA sites in Mysore.

