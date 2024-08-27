Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After MUDA scam, BJP alleges land scam by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family

    The BJP accuses Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption over a land allocation controversy involving a five-acre plot intended for aerospace. Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil defends the allocation, stating it was legal and for an R&D centre, amid growing scrutiny.

    BJP accuses land scam by Mallikarjun Kharge's family after MUDA scam surrounding CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    After the MUDA land scam surrounding Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, BJP has accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family of corruption related to a land allotment controversy in Karnataka. The dispute involves a five-acre plot allocated by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) intended for aerospace entrepreneurs.

    The BJP alleges that Rahul Kharge, the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, received the land at a significantly reduced price due to a Scheduled Caste reservation meant for civic amenities. This has sparked outrage among opposition leaders and the public, who argue that the land should benefit the underprivileged, not the wealthy like the Kharges family.

    MUDA land scam: ‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt’, claims minister MB Patil

    BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya questioned the allocation, asking how the Kharge family, known for their involvement in politics rather than aerospace, qualified for such a plot. Siroya also highlighted a previous instance under the BJP government where Chanakya University was allegedly given land at a significantly lower price, suggesting a double standard.

    Karnataka Minister MB Patil countered these claims by pointing out that a transparent system for land allocation was implemented after he became a minister. He noted that, unlike previous practices, there is now a 24.10% reservation for Scheduled Castes in CA plot allocations.

    The controversy has drawn attention from various quarters, with BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accusing the Kharge family of misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest. He has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    In response, Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT/BT and Rural Development Minister and Rahul Kharge’s brother, defended the family’s actions. He stated that the plot is designated for educational purposes, specifically for a multi-skill development centre, and not for industrial use. He also stressed that no subsidies or special rates were applied to the land allocation.

    The issue has escalated to involve the Governor's office, with an RTI activist raising concerns about the legality of the land allocation. This controversy follows a similar land dispute involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MUDA sites in Mysore.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government slashes slabs on premium liquors Alcohol rates to drop from today vkp

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Bengaluru police raid on rowdies homes at Yelahanka Vidyaranyapura search for weapons vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police raid suspected rowdies' homes at Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura; search for weapons

    Bengaluru police file three FIRs Darshan viral jail photos at Parappana Agrahara vkp

    Actor Darshan's viral jail photos: 3 FIRs filed at Parappana Agrahara, including 2 against accused actor

    Kodagu village continues illegal resort construction in Western ghats buffer zone violating government orders vkp

    Despite Karnataka govt’s orders, illegal resort construction continues in Kodagu; landslide threats loom

    BESCOM announces power outage in Hebbal on August 28: Check affected areas vkp

    BESCOM announces power outage in Hebbal on August 28: Check affected areas

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 430 August 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 430 August 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    cricket Spain Sets New World Record with 14 Consecutive T20I Wins scr

    Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses RBA

    Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses

    I will, I will': Rahul Gandhi jokes about marriage during Srinagar visit AJR

    'I will, I will': Rahul Gandhi jokes about marriage during Srinagar visit

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct dmn

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon