MUDA land scam: ‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt’, claims minister MB Patil

Karnataka Minister M. B. Patil accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Congress government after the Governor allowed prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam. Patil defended Siddaramaiah’s integrity and criticized the BJP’s actions as part of a broader political strategy.

Patil sharply criticized the BJP for what he describes as an orchestrated effort to undermine the Congress administration, which won a significant victory by securing 136 seats in the recent elections. During a massive protest rally organized by the District Congress, Patil condemned both the Governor's actions and the BJP’s role in the scam. The rally was part of the "Governor Hatao Karnataka Bachao" campaign, aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the current political situation.



The controversy centres around allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been accused of the MUDA scam. Patil, however, insists that Siddaramaiah has no involvement in the scandal. He pointed out that while preliminary investigations were carried out on former ministers Sasikala Jolle, Muragesha Nirani, Janardhana Reddy, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, no such investigation had been conducted against Siddaramaiah before the decision for prosecution was made.



Patil defended Siddaramaiah, emphasizing his clean political record over 40 years and his achievements, including delivering on campaign promises and securing a significant electoral victory. “Siddaramaiah has consistently demonstrated integrity and has been a champion for the poor and marginalized. The BJP’s attempt to tarnish his reputation and destabilize the government is unacceptable,” Patil said.

Adding to the defence, MLA Raju Alagura asserted that Siddaramaiah should not resign, as he remains a pillar of honest governance. Alagura criticized Amit Shah and Narendra Modi for their role in the controversy and emphasized that the Congress is united in its fight against what they perceive as attempts to undermine their leadership.

