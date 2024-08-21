Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam: ‘BJP is trying to destabilise Congress govt’, claims minister MB Patil

    Karnataka Minister M. B. Patil accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Congress government after the Governor allowed prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam. Patil defended Siddaramaiah’s integrity and criticized the BJP’s actions as part of a broader political strategy.

    Minister MB Patil says BJP is trying to destabilize Karnataka Congress government using MUDA land scam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Karnataka Minister M. B. Patil has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the ruling Congress government. This statement follows the Governor’s decision to allow the prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam, a move Patil argues is part of a larger political strategy.

    Patil sharply criticized the BJP for what he describes as an orchestrated effort to undermine the Congress administration, which won a significant victory by securing 136 seats in the recent elections. During a massive protest rally organized by the District Congress, Patil condemned both the Governor's actions and the BJP’s role in the scam. The rally was part of the "Governor Hatao Karnataka Bachao" campaign, aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the current political situation.

    MUDA land scam case against CM Siddaramaiah: All you need to know

    The controversy centres around allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been accused of the MUDA scam. Patil, however, insists that Siddaramaiah has no involvement in the scandal. He pointed out that while preliminary investigations were carried out on former ministers Sasikala Jolle, Muragesha Nirani, Janardhana Reddy, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, no such investigation had been conducted against Siddaramaiah before the decision for prosecution was made.

    ‘Delhi High Command has cleared father’s name in MUDA scam’: K’taka CM’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Patil defended Siddaramaiah, emphasizing his clean political record over 40 years and his achievements, including delivering on campaign promises and securing a significant electoral victory. “Siddaramaiah has consistently demonstrated integrity and has been a champion for the poor and marginalized. The BJP’s attempt to tarnish his reputation and destabilize the government is unacceptable,” Patil said.

    Adding to the defence, MLA Raju Alagura asserted that Siddaramaiah should not resign, as he remains a pillar of honest governance. Alagura criticized Amit Shah and Narendra Modi for their role in the controversy and emphasized that the Congress is united in its fight against what they perceive as attempts to undermine their leadership.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    D Devaraj Urs legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah leadership says Minister D Sudhakar vkp

    ‘D Devaraj Urs’s legacy lives on under CM Siddaramaiah’s leadership’: Minister D Sudhakar

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam Aspirants eyeing CM position vkp

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    Bengaluru Police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies vkp

    Bengaluru police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies

    Electronic City in Bengaluru will be renamed after former CM D Devaraj Urs says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘Bengaluru’s E-city will be renamed as D Devaraj Urs Electronic City’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    How will I know if I never try? Jacqueline Fernandez teases an exciting reveal through cryptic Instagram post RBA

    'How will I know if I never try?' Jacqueline Fernandez teases exciting reveal through cryptic Instagram post

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry dmn

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry

    Conor Gallagher net worth: Atletico Madrid midfielder's salary & stats

    Conor Gallagher net worth: Atletico Madrid midfielder's salary & stats

    Huawei to introduce smartphone that will fold three times; will debut next month, confirms CEO see photos gcw

    Huawei to introduce smartphone that will fold three times; will debut next month, confirms CEO

    Fake garlic made of cement found in Maharashtra amid soaring prices; viral video sparks debate (WATCH) shk

    'Fake' garlic made of cement found in Maharashtra amid soaring prices; viral video sparks debate (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon