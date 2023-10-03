Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road

    A tragic road accident on Nice Road near Sompur, Bengaluru, resulted in two fatalities, including a child. The accident occurred as a car collided with a lorry and then crashed into a channel wall, with suspicions of drowsy driving during the early hours.
     

    A devastating road accident occurred on Nice Road near Sompur, Bengaluru, in the early hours of October 3rd, resulting in the loss of two lives, including a small child. The accident involved a car travelling from Mysore Road towards Kanakapura Road. Tragically, the car lost control, first colliding with a lorry and then crashing into the wall of a channel.

    The two individuals, identified as Sindhu and a two-year-old child, lost their lives. Additionally, two others, including Mahendra, sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby private hospital. The accident is suspected to have occurred due to drowsy driving during the early hours.

    The car, carrying four members of the same family, turned off the road and collided with a lorry around 4 a.m. The collision was so severe that the car subsequently caught fire, resulting in extensive damage.

    Due to the impact of the collision, the lorry also lost control and overturned at the roadside. The injured Mahendra and another individual were admitted to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Talaghattapur traffic police have initiated a case regarding the accident.

    The family involved in the accident hailed from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and were residents of Ramamurthynagar in Bengaluru.

