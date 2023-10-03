Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A 20-year-old engineering student lost his life in a fatal road accident during a test drive of an electric two-wheeler in Bengaluru. The accident occurred when the vehicle went out of control and collided with a tree on a road divider at the Airweave Junction on Inner Ring Road in Koramangala around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

    A 20-year-old engineering student lost his life in a fatal road accident during a test drive of an electric two-wheeler in Bengaluru. The accident occurred when the vehicle went out of control and collided with a tree on a road divider at the Airweave Junction on Inner Ring Road in Koramangala around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

    The victim, identified as Dhyanshyam from Koramangala, was a student pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree at a private college in the city. He had ventured out to purchase an electric two-wheeler and had chosen to test drive it on that fateful Sunday afternoon. While navigating Koramangala's inner ring road, the electric two-wheeler veered out of control, leading to the tragic collision with a tree on the road divider.

    Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

    Dhyanshyam sustained severe injuries as a result of the accident and fell onto the roadway. Nearby residents rushed to his aid and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital. However, medical professionals examining him en route declared him deceased due to severe bleeding. Speeding is believed to have been a contributing factor in the accident.

    Authorities have initiated action in response to the incident, with a case registered at the Halasur Traffic Police Station. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.

    8 arrested at KIA for smuggling illegal electronics and cigarettes

    Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) apprehended 8 individuals involved in the illegal smuggling of electronic equipment, liquor bottles, and a substantial quantity of cigarettes from abroad.

    'Love is like...': Bengaluru auto displaying quirky message amid busy streets captivates the internet

    During an inspection of passengers and their luggage on flight G9-496 arriving from Sharjah to Bangalore, customs officials uncovered the illicit transportation of electronic devices and a significant volume of cigarettes. The confiscated items include 21 laptops, 75 mobile phones, 28 bottles of liquor, 7,000 individual cigarettes, and 248 cigarette packs.

    Authorities detained the seven suspects involved in the smuggling operation. Customs officials have registered a case in connection with the incident and continue to investigate the matter.

