    Scan QR code, pay fines: Bengaluru Traffic Police introduce high-tech fine system

    Bengaluru traffic police have introduced QR codes on penalty notices, allowing recipients to instantly view evidence of the violation by scanning. This innovation aims to eliminate disputes by providing irrefutable photographic evidence. The notices also feature a link for online fine payment and encourage individuals to address any grievances through the official traffic police website.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Bengaluru traffic police have rolled out a new high-tech approach to collecting fines. Motorists who don't follow the rules in the city should beware, as receiving a penalty notice just got a lot more sophisticated.

    Gone are the days of disputing fines received in the mail, as the traffic police have upped their game by introducing QR codes on penalty notices. Now, alongside the traditional paper notice, recipients will find a QR code that holds crucial information – the real colour of the violation.

    Bengaluru Traffic Police detain rider with 99 traffic violations, Rs 56,000 pending fine

    By scanning this QR code, recipients can instantly view a picture of the violation committed. This innovative measure aims to provide irrefutable evidence to those who may contest the fine. The Bengaluru traffic police are leaving no room for ambiguity when it comes to enforcing road regulations.

    School buses banned after 8:30 am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru; check details

    Furthermore, the penalty notice includes a convenient link for online fine payment, streamlining the process for offenders. However, should there be any grievances even after viewing the photographic evidence, individuals are encouraged to reach out via the mobile website provided.

    The traffic police have made it clear that they welcome complaints or clarifications regarding issued fines. Offenders are urged to visit the official traffic police website at Btp.gov.in to file any disputes or seek further information.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
