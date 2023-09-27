Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Traffic Police detain rider with 99 traffic violations, Rs 56,000 pending fine

    The Mico Layout traffic police in Bengaluru have arrested a biker with 99 traffic violations, prompted by a vigilant social media user's video. An FIR was filed, emphasizing the role of social media in resolving traffic issues and the swift action of the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

    Bengaluru Traffic Police detain rider with 99 traffic violations having Rs 56,000 pending fines vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    The traffic police of Bengaluru have taken a biker into custody who had accumulated a staggering 99 traffic violations, resulting in a pending traffic fine of Rs 56,000. An FIR has been filed against the offender as authorities crack down on repeated traffic offenders.

    The arrest came after a vigilant social media user, Prasanna Kumar, posted a video capturing the biker riding against traffic regulations near the Vega City Junction. He shared the video on the platform, tagging Bengaluru traffic police and Alok Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police for Traffic and Road Safety.

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    The errant biker's vehicle, bearing registration number KA05EM1946, had racked up a total of 99 violations, with the recent incident marking the 100th infraction. The concerned citizen, @PrassannakumarR, took to Twitter, drawing attention to the vehicle's extensive list of violations and urging prompt action by the authorities.

    Bengaluru: Govt plans to impose ‘Congestion Tax’ on motorists to ease traffic congestion

    In response to the social media post, Bengaluru Traffic Police expressed their appreciation for the user's vigilance in reporting the traffic violation. They encouraged the public to report similar incidents via social media and provided information on the Public Eye portal, a platform that enables citizens to report traffic violations.

    This incident underscores the role of Social media in resolving traffic issues, and violations as well as showcases the quick action of the Bengaluru Traffic Police in curbing the traffic violations in the city.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Prahlad Joshi contesting from Uttara Kannada? Here's all you need to know

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka: Pro-Kannada outfits announce statewide bandh on September 29 despite Deputy CM's opposition

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released vkp

    Karnataka bandh on Sept 29: State film board extends support, no films will be released

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut papped at Mumbai airport; speaks about her playful hide-and-seek game with paparazzi ATG

    Kangana Ranaut papped at Mumbai airport; speaks about her playful hide-and-seek game with paparazzi

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda decries divisions in addressing Cauvery water dispute

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India' ADC

    Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the 'Nightingale of India'

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia steal iPhone 15 series iPads more WATCH gcw

    US teens loot Apple Store in Philadelphia; steal iPhone 15 series, iPads & more (WATCH)

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know RKK

    Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know about the show

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon