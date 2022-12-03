School buses banned after 8:30 am to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru; check details

A traffic police stationed on Residency Road, there are close to 20,000 kids attending Bishop Cotton's Boys School, Bishop Cotton's Girls School, Sacred Heart Girls' High School, St. Joseph's Boys High School, and other nearby schools.

Bengaluru Traffic Police are planning to curb the long-standing issue of vehicle traffic near schools in the central business district and other places as part of several steps launched to shorten travel times and relieve traffic in the city.

According to reports, traffic commissioner MA Saleem said that a "dedicated carriageway" will be enforced effectively and a "safe passageway" will be reintroduced allowing parents to drop off their children in school playgrounds safely.

A traffic police stationed on Residency Road, there are close to 20,000 kids attending Bishop Cotton's Boys School, Bishop Cotton's Girls School, Sacred Heart Girls' High School, St. Joseph's Boys High School, and other nearby schools. These kids are now overseen by around 30 staff members.

"The main idea is to segregate peak-hour office-going traffic from the school traffic before 8:30 am. School buses are supposed to drop students before 8:15 am. After 8:30 am, no school bus will be allowed to stop near schools and violators will have to pay a penalty. We have already instructed school management to start classes early. We are directing schools that start classes a little late to start early," a policeman said.

The central business district will have a dedicated roadway enforced between 8 and 8:30 am, according to officials, so that children may be dropped off safely. Office workers will see less traffic once the peak hour begins at 8:30 am.

When school buses and vans stayed parked along Residency Road throughout the day, traffic from the Richmond Road flyover to Brigade Road was disrupted, which caused many commuters to experience discomfort.