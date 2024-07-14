Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru techies opt for work-from-home; house rents decline over 3 months

    Over the past few months, Bengaluru's home rentals have dropped as tech professionals opt for remote work. This trend is exacerbated by increased traffic congestion and campaigns prioritizing local employment. Consequently, rental rates in areas like Whitefield and Koramangala have declined, impacting property owners who relied on rental income.

    Bengaluru techies opt to work from home house rents decline for three months vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    In the past three to four months, the number of home rentals in Bengaluru, often referred to as Silicon City, has plummeted. This trend is attributed to the rising number of tech professionals who, following the end of the financial year, have opted for work-from-home positions, even at reduced salaries. This shift has posed challenges for property owners who built large houses on the outskirts, anticipating rental income.

    The financial year ends on March 31st, with the new one commencing on April 1st. This period usually sees salary hikes, transfers, and other company activities. However, there has been a notable increase in techies requesting work-from-home arrangements despite salary increments.

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Bengaluru, being close to the borders of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, attracts many techies from these states. These out-of-state professionals often accept lower wages than local job seekers. Consequently, many are opting for remote work, further reducing the number of residents in Bengaluru.

    Techies working in ITBT companies in Bengaluru show little interest in returning to the office post-Covid. Many are content with lower salaries as long as they can work from home. This preference has led to a significant drop in rental rates in areas like Whitefield, Koramangala, and Electronic City. Property owners now find themselves renting to locals at whatever price they can secure.

    Bengaluru: KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station

    Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has worsened since the easing of Covid restrictions. Despite efforts by the traffic police and BBMP, areas like Hebbal Overpass, Electronic City, K.R. Puram, Silk Board, and Koramangala face severe traffic jams.

    Commuting to work can take 1 to 2 hours each way, leading to 3-4 hours spent in traffic daily for an 8-hour workday. To avoid this, many employees prefer to work from home, adding an extra hour to their workday but saving commuting time.

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

    Rental rates for houses in popular areas like Koramangala, Whitefield, KR Puram, Kengeri, Kadugodi, Hoodi, and Channasandra have seen a sharp decline. Previously, 1 BHK houses was rented for 3,000 to 5,000 rupees, 2 BHK houses for 5,000 to 8,000 rupees, and 3 BHK houses for 10,000 rupees. Now, 1 BHK houses are available for 10,000 to 20,000 rupees, 2 BHK houses for 20,000 to 35,000 rupees, and 3 BHK houses for 25,000 to 35,000 rupees.

    There has also been a campaign to prioritize employment for Kannadigas in Bengaluru’s IT companies. Allegations have surfaced that HR teams, often from outside Karnataka, favor candidates from North India, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. This has led to a social media campaign over the past three months on platforms like Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, advocating for local employment, and further influencing rental rates.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Karnataka CET go online State govt considers computer based testing vkp

    Will Karnataka's CET go online? State govt considers computer-based testing

    Karnataka Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri SP seizes alcohol plastic bottles vkp

    Karnataka: Tourists flock during weekend monsoon break in Mullayanagiri, SP seizes alcohol, plastic bottles

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Recent Stories

    I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt gcw

    'I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love' ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

    Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar reopens after 46 years gcw

    Puri Jagannath temple's ‘Ratna Bhandar’ reopens after 46 years

    Trump lives cant be killed & more T shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid see pics vkp

    'Trump lives, can't be killed & more': T-shirts go on sale just hours after assassination bid; see pics

    Will Karnataka CET go online State govt considers computer based testing vkp

    Will Karnataka's CET go online? State govt considers computer-based testing

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon