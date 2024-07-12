Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station

    Srinivas Nayak, a leader of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, was arrested by Kadugodi police for allegedly threatening a woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station. The victim, a 34-year-old from Kolar, filed a complaint, leading to Nayak's arrest. His accomplice, Krishna, is currently evading arrest.

    Bengaluru KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    The Kadugodi police have arrested Srinivas Nayak, a leader of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, for allegedly threatening a woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station. The victim, a 34-year-old woman from Kolar, filed a complaint leading to Nayak's arrest. His accomplice, Krishna, is currently absconding.

    Srinivas Nayak, a resident of Bellur, was previously married and divorced due to marital issues. He managed the Village One office near Kadugodi for his livelihood and served as the president of the KRS party's Mahadevpur Assembly Constituency Youth Unit. The victim had previously worked in Nayak's office but left recently due to rising animosity between them. Tensions escalated when Nayak grew upset over her developing a friendship with another man, Paramesh.

    Andhra Pradesh HORROR! 8-year-old girl gangraped, murdered by boys from same school, body dumped in canal

    On the day of the incident, the victim was walking near Kadugodi metro station on July 1 when Nayak and Krishna confronted her. They allegedly stopped her and hurled obscene insults. Krishna then threatened her, saying, "We will gang-rape you and throw you on the railway track." The complaint also alleges that they threatened to leak her videos on YouTube.

    The police are continuing their search for Krishna while Nayak remains in custody, facing serious charges. The authorities are treating this case with utmost importance due to the gravity of the threats made.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu vkp

    'Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations': Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

    Valmiki corporation scam ED detains former Karnataka minister Nagendra vkp

    Valmiki corporation scam: ED detains former Karnataka minister Nagendra

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer AJR

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    Karnataka media academy appoints first woman from minority community as President

    Karnataka media academy appoints first woman from minority community as President

    Karnataka: Cauvery water supply to reach Ramanagara next week through Netkal drinking water project vkp

    Karnataka: Cauvery water supply to reach Ramanagara next week through Netkal drinking water project

    Recent Stories

    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster? RBA

    Indian 2 BO collection day 1 prediction: Will Kamal Haasan's film be a blockbuster?

    Infosys to HCL Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 12 RKK

    Infosys to HCL Tech: Stocks to watch out on July 12

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-388 July 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-388 July 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Excise policy case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    SC grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, AAP says 'Satyameva Jayate'

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Wedding costs family whooping Rs. 5000 Crore; Read on ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Wedding costs family whooping Rs. 5000 Crore; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon