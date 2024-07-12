Bengaluru: KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station

Srinivas Nayak, a leader of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, was arrested by Kadugodi police for allegedly threatening a woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station. The victim, a 34-year-old from Kolar, filed a complaint, leading to Nayak's arrest. His accomplice, Krishna, is currently evading arrest.

The Kadugodi police have arrested Srinivas Nayak, a leader of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, for allegedly threatening a woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station. The victim, a 34-year-old woman from Kolar, filed a complaint leading to Nayak's arrest. His accomplice, Krishna, is currently absconding.

Srinivas Nayak, a resident of Bellur, was previously married and divorced due to marital issues. He managed the Village One office near Kadugodi for his livelihood and served as the president of the KRS party's Mahadevpur Assembly Constituency Youth Unit. The victim had previously worked in Nayak's office but left recently due to rising animosity between them. Tensions escalated when Nayak grew upset over her developing a friendship with another man, Paramesh.



On the day of the incident, the victim was walking near Kadugodi metro station on July 1 when Nayak and Krishna confronted her. They allegedly stopped her and hurled obscene insults. Krishna then threatened her, saying, "We will gang-rape you and throw you on the railway track." The complaint also alleges that they threatened to leak her videos on YouTube.

The police are continuing their search for Krishna while Nayak remains in custody, facing serious charges. The authorities are treating this case with utmost importance due to the gravity of the threats made.

