Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the mastermind behind the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe near Kundalahalli in Bengaluru's IT corridor. The suspect, Mohammad Shaheed Faisal, alias Bhai, is a Bengaluru-based engineering graduate.

According to the NIA, Faisal, from Model Colony 2nd Cross, Yeswanthpur, is on the agency's most wanted list. Recent raids conducted by the NIA in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana have uncovered links to foreign operatives in the case. Shoaib Mirza, alias Chhotu, arrested in Hubballi, mentioned Faisal's involvement during interrogation.



Faisal, who is currently abroad, orchestrated the cafe bombing with the help of suspected ISIS militants Abdul Matheen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district. Sources revealed that Faisal provided financial support for the attack.

In 2012, Faisal and Mirza were implicated in the murder of leaders of Hindu organizations and journalists in the state. Faisal maintained contact with Mirza and introduced him to Abdul Matheen and Musabir Hussain. Both cousins, Mirza and Mateen, lived together in Bengaluru for a few years. Faisal chose Mateen and Hussain for his plan to target Bengaluru, known globally as an IT hub.



Matheen and Mussavvir, who went into hiding after the Mangalore cooker blast and bomb-making activities in Tirthahalli taluk, received 50,000 rupees monthly from Faisal for four years. This financial assistance was used to carry out the cafe bombing.

Faisal’s network

Faisal, an engineering graduate from Bengaluru, was drawn to Islamic fundamentalism and became associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba. In 2012, he plotted to kill leaders of Hindu organizations and journalists. Faisal fled abroad and has been in hiding for the past 12 years.



Faisal's brother-in-law is also involved in terrorist activities and has taken refuge in Pakistan. Faisal, known by aliases such as Bhai, Ustad, and Colonel, has been linked to several terrorist acts in the state over the years. His true identity was confirmed when Mirza, arrested in Hubli, referred to him by these aliases during interrogation.

The NIA continues its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, seeking to uncover further details about Faisal's network and operations.

