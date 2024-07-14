Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is moving forward with plans to extend its network to Tumakuru, with a feasibility report due in six months. RV Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants have secured a ₹1.25 crore contract to assess the viability of this 52.41-kilometer project, which includes potential double-decker metro models in Phase 3.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to extend its network to Tumakuru, with a feasibility report anticipated within six months. Additionally, a study on implementing a double-decker model in the third phase of the project is also in the works.

RV Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants, based in Hyderabad, have secured a ₹1.25 crore contract to prepare the feasibility report for the Tumakuru Metro extension. Spanning approximately 52.41 kilometres, the study aims to evaluate the construction feasibility of this extensive metro line and is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. Key aspects such as route alignment, station locations, financial viability, and mode of transit (Metro, Suburban Rail, or Regional Rapid Transit System) will be scrutinized.



Initially planned as an 11-kilometer extension of the Green Line from Madawara Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC) to Kunigal Cross, the Tumakuru Metro extension aligns with the government's commitment to expanding metro connectivity beyond Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced this extension in the previous year's budget.

The proposed route is expected to run parallel to National Highway 48 and could feature around 19 elevated stations, serving key areas including Madavara, Nelamangala, Dabaspet, and Tumkur. BMRCL officials emphasized that the final report will provide clarity on these details.



In addition to the Tumakuru extension, RV Associates will conduct feasibility studies for other metro lines under consideration, including Challaghatta-Bidadi, Silk Institute-Harohalli, Bommasandra-Attibele, and Kalena Agrahara-Jigani-Anekal-Sarjapur-Vartur-Kadugodi Tree Park lines, totalling approximately 110 kilometres.

Regarding the double-decker model, RV Associates will explore its implementation in Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro project. This innovative approach, combining flyovers with metro lines, will be studied for feasibility across various corridors, including JP Nagar Phase 4 to Hebbala, Hosahalli-Kadabagere, and Sarjapur-Ibbalur.

