Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru metro expansion: Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in 6 months

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is moving forward with plans to extend its network to Tumakuru, with a feasibility report due in six months. RV Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants have secured a ₹1.25 crore contract to assess the viability of this 52.41-kilometer project, which includes potential double-decker metro models in Phase 3.

    Bengaluru metro expansion Feasibility report for Tumakuru extension expected in six months vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up to extend its network to Tumakuru, with a feasibility report anticipated within six months. Additionally, a study on implementing a double-decker model in the third phase of the project is also in the works.

    RV Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants, based in Hyderabad, have secured a ₹1.25 crore contract to prepare the feasibility report for the Tumakuru Metro extension. Spanning approximately 52.41 kilometres, the study aims to evaluate the construction feasibility of this extensive metro line and is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2025. Key aspects such as route alignment, station locations, financial viability, and mode of transit (Metro, Suburban Rail, or Regional Rapid Transit System) will be scrutinized.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon

    Initially planned as an 11-kilometer extension of the Green Line from Madawara Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC) to Kunigal Cross, the Tumakuru Metro extension aligns with the government's commitment to expanding metro connectivity beyond Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced this extension in the previous year's budget.

    The proposed route is expected to run parallel to National Highway 48 and could feature around 19 elevated stations, serving key areas including Madavara, Nelamangala, Dabaspet, and Tumkur. BMRCL officials emphasized that the final report will provide clarity on these details.

    'Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro's blueprint in 1989, yet no station honors him': Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat

    In addition to the Tumakuru extension, RV Associates will conduct feasibility studies for other metro lines under consideration, including Challaghatta-Bidadi, Silk Institute-Harohalli, Bommasandra-Attibele, and Kalena Agrahara-Jigani-Anekal-Sarjapur-Vartur-Kadugodi Tree Park lines, totalling approximately 110 kilometres.

    Regarding the double-decker model, RV Associates will explore its implementation in Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro project. This innovative approach, combining flyovers with metro lines, will be studied for feasibility across various corridors, including JP Nagar Phase 4 to Hebbala, Hosahalli-Kadabagere, and Sarjapur-Ibbalur.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Karnataka records 11 tiger deaths in six months, third highest in India

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka rains Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga traffic diverted vkp

    Karnataka rains: Hill collapse threatens road closure at Agumbe ghat in Shivamogga, traffic diverted

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to Malnad region Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for two days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues red alert to Malnad region, Yellow alert for North Karnataka amid heavy rains for 2 days

    Karnataka Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus infront of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

    Former US President Donald Trump shot in ear rushed to hospital by secret service WATCH vkp

    Former US President Donald Trump ‘shot’ in ear, rushed to hospital by secret service (WATCH)

    Numerology Prediction for July 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon