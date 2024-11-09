Bengaluru: Teacher booked for assaulting, breaking class 6 student's tooth over spilled water on her clothes

A Bengaluru teacher has been booked for allegedly caning a class 6 student, breaking his tooth during a dispute over water play. The teacher, Azmath, claimed it was an accident, but the victim's parents filed a complaint, leading to a police investigation.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

A private school teacher in Bengaluru has been booked by the police for allegedly caning a class 6 student and breaking his tooth during a dispute in the classroom. The incident occurred on Thursday at Holy Christ English School, located in Jayanagar IV Block.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s father, the student, identified as Ashwin, was playing with his classmates and spraying water during lunchtime when some of the water splashed onto the clothes of his Hindi teacher, Azmath. In response, Azmath reportedly became angry and struck Ashwin with a wooden stick, causing one of his teeth to break.

Following the incident, Azmath told police that she wanted to file a counter-complaint against the boy’s parents, claiming they had previously fought with her over a fee-related issue. The teacher was questioned by the police and her statement was recorded.

Based on the complaint filed by Ashwin’s father, police have booked Azmath under several sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and BNS Section 122, which pertain to voluntarily causing hurt. These charges carry a penalty of less than seven years in prison, meaning Azmath will not be arrested immediately, according to a senior police officer.

Ashwin, who suffered a broken tooth, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment. His parents filed a formal complaint at the Jayanagar police station, leading to the registration of a criminal case against Azmath.

The situation took a controversial turn when the student's parents allegedly questioned Azmath’s caste during their visit to the school. Azmath reportedly responded by denying any wrongdoing and defending her actions, saying that she only tried to stop the students from creating a stir. She claimed that the student's tooth was broken unintentionally when the boy’s face came in the way and she used the stick to manage the situation. Azmath also refuted any allegations of caste-based targeting, adding that her intention was not to hurt the child.

The police have seized the stick used in the incident and the fallen tooth for further investigation. Azmath has been summoned for questioning, and the authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

