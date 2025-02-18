Dalit youth attacked in Tamil Nadu for riding 'Bullet' motocycle, three arrested as NCSC launches probe

Madurai: A 20-year-old Dalit youth, R Ayyasamy, was attacked by three men from the Agamudayar (Thevar) community in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on February 12, when Ayyasamy got into an argument with the trio while returning home on his two-wheeler.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: 5 dead, 20 injured in Bhind road accident as dumper truck hits loading vehicle

The attackers, Vinthokumar, 21, Aatheeswaran, 25, and Vallarasu, 23, allegedly hurled casteist slurs and objected to Ayyasamy riding a Bullet motorcycle because of his Dalit background. However, the Sivaganga district police denied these claims, stating that the attack followed a verbal duel.

The incident occurred when Ayyasamy was returning home on his Bullet motorcycle and encountered three intoxicated men, including his friend Vinothkumar and neighbour Aatheeswaran. A verbal altercation ensued after Ayyasamy allegedly teased Vinothkumar with a nickname. The situation escalated, and the three men verbally abused Ayyasamy, assaulting him with a weapon and leaving him with severe injuries.

Ayyasamy's family members accused the trio of perpetrating the caste-based attack. The police arrested the three accused and has registered a case against them and has imposed sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response to the incident, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) conducted an inquiry with Ayyasamy, who is undergoing treatment at the Govt Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The NCSC Tamil Nadu state director, S Ravivarman, along with senior investigative officer S Lister, met with Ayyasamy and his family members, providing compensation of Rs 62,500 on behalf of the district authorities.

The NCSC team also visited Melapidavoor village, where the incident occurred, to conduct further inquiries.

Also Read: Nepali girl's suicide at Odisha campus: KIIT apologizes and terminates two, suspends three employees amid row

Latest Videos