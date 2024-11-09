Bengaluru: Traffic changes in Shivajinagar area due to metro work for 30 days; check alternative routes

Commuters in Shivajinagar should expect traffic changes for 30 days starting November 11 due to metro construction. Restrictions will affect routes around Shivaji Circle and Jyoti Cafe. Alternate routes, including a detour via Innentry Road, are advised for vehicles heading to the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand.

Commuters in the Shivajinagar area should brace for traffic changes over the next 30 days due to ongoing metro construction work. Starting November 11, the restrictions will impact traffic flow around key locations such as Shivaji Circle and Jyoti Cafe.

The metro work is being carried out near Jyoti Cafe, leading to traffic alterations aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of the public and motorists. As part of these changes, traffic restrictions will be enforced from Balekundri towards Shivaji Nagar, particularly via Shivaji Circle.



In addition, there will be changes affecting BMTC buses and other vehicles heading to the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand. The restrictions will impact all types of vehicles, including BMTC buses, causing alterations to their usual routes.

For vehicles approaching Shivaji Circle and those coming from the direction of Shivaji Road towards Jyoti Cafe and the Shivajinagar BMTC station, new routes will need to be followed.



To ensure smooth movement during this period, commuters are advised to take the following alternative route: Vehicles coming from Balekundri to the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand are advised to take a left turn at the traffic headquarters junction, then proceed towards Central Street via Innentry Road. From here, they can continue towards the Shivajinagar BMTC bus stand.

Authorities urge commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and be patient while the metro work is underway. These changes are being made in the interest of public safety and to manage the traffic congestion caused by construction activities.

