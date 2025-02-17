Mysuru SHOCKER! Businessman, his mother, wife & son found dead at home; financial stress suspected

In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two separate apartments in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday morning.

Mysuru SHOCKER! Businessman, his mother, wife & son found dead at home; financial stress suspected
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

 

In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in two separate apartments in Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday morning. The incident unfolded at the Sankalp Serene Apartments in South Mysuru.

The deceased have been identified as Chethan, a businessman and mechanical engineer, his wife Rupali (43), their teenage son Kushal (15), and Chethan’s mother, Priyamvada (65). While Chethan’s body was found hanging inside his apartment, his wife and son were found dead in another flat within the same complex. His mother, Priyamvada, was also found dead in a separate unit.

According to a TOI report, sources close to the investigation reveal that Chethan, who was reportedly drowning in mounting debt, had sent a voice message to a relative on Sunday night, allegedly hinting at his intention to end his life. This alarming message prompted the relative to alert the police.

Also read: UP wedding turns tragic! Bridegroom’s relative shot dead by bride’s uncle after criticizing food quality

Chethan had previously worked as an engineer in Dubai before relocating to Mysuru in 2019. Following his return, he ventured into job consultancy, assisting young graduates in securing employment in Dubai-based firms. He had been reportedly grappling with severe financial distress.

On Sunday, just hours before the tragedy, the family had visited the Gorur temple and later dined at Chethan’s in-laws’ residence before returning home. 

Investigators suspect that Chethan may have poisoned his wife, son, and mother before taking his own life. However, forensic experts have yet to find any trace of poisoning, leading to speculation that the victims may have been smothered or strangled instead. The exact cause of death will only be determined once post-mortem and forensic reports are released.

Also read: 112 illegal Indian migrants deported from US being sent to respective states; WATCH

