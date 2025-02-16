Karnataka: Expensive yet inconvenient? Bengaluru Metro users demand more facilities

Metro passengers in other cities across the country enjoy various facilities and discounts. However, Bengaluru Metro has some of the highest ticket prices and lacks essential passenger amenities. Commuters are now urging BMRCL to introduce similar benefits and improve facilities for metro users.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Bengaluru: Metro passengers across the country receive various benefits and discounts. However, Namma Metro in Bengaluru, which has the highest ticket fares in the country, offers no such concessions. Passengers are now urging BMRCL to introduce similar benefits.

Discounts Offered by Other Metro Services:

Mumbai Metro: The MMRDA Mumbai-1 Card provides a 5% discount on weekdays and a 10% discount on Sundays and national holidays. Additionally, differently-abled passengers and senior citizens receive a 25% discount. Special occasions, including elections, also come with a 10% fare reduction.

Chennai Metro: Passengers using the Metro Card get a 20% discount on every ride, including WhatsApp e-tickets. The metro stations have separate cycle parking facilities for men and women. In the past, a 50% fare discount was offered on Sundays and national holidays. Additionally, students receive travel concessions in both Chennai and Kochi Metros.

Delhi Metro: Offers bike taxi services for women passengers at 12 stations.

Nagpur Metro: Provides baby care centers at all stations.

Hyderabad Metro: Rewards passengers who travel more than 71 times a month with gifts, including t-shirts. Students can also avail of a special offer where they pay for 20 rides but get 30 trips.

Limited and Less Useful Facilities in Namma Metro

Despite repeated demands and discussions in the assembly, Namma Metro has introduced only a few passenger-friendly facilities. A breastfeeding center was set up at Majestic Station, and recently, a luggage locker system was introduced. On special occasions like Republic Day, paper tickets with discounts are provided for select routes, including Cubbon Park, MG Road, and Lalbagh.

For bicycle parking, a fee of Rs 1 per hour is charged, with a maximum daily fee of Rs 10. However, passengers complain that beyond these limited initiatives, Namma Metro has not introduced significant benefits.

Smart card holders have been given a 5% discount. They will get an additional 5% discount if they travel during off-peak hours. However, this is not very beneficial. Also, there is dissatisfaction with the increase in the minimum smart card amount to Rs 90.

