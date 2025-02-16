Karnataka doctors use phone torch to stitch patient's wound as hospital faces power outage, faces flak (WATCH)

A power outage at Ballari’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Karnataka left doctors struggling to treat emergency cases, with one team forced to stitch a patient's wound under the dim light of a mobile phone torch. 
 

Karnataka hospital faces outrage as doctors use phone torch during power outrage [VIDEO] anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

A power failure at Ballari’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Karnataka on Thursday evening created major challenges for doctors handling emergency cases. In one instance, a medical team had to rely on the dim light of a mobile phone torch to stitch a patient’s wound.

The incident has led to widespread outrage, with locals criticizing the hospital’s poor management and inadequate maintenance. According to The New Indian Express, the trauma centre, which was set up two years ago through a joint effort by the Union and state governments, has faced numerous complaints since its inception.

The report further highlights that patients and their families have raised serious concerns about infrastructure deficiencies and staff shortages, intensifying worries about the overall standards of government hospitals in Karnataka.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Recent Stories

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman MEG

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman

Swift to Punch: 9 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakhs gcw

Swift to Punch: 9 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakhs

Chitrangda Singh 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe gcw

Chitrangda Singh’s 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe

IPL 2025 FULL schedule announced: Holders KKR vs RCB in opener on March 22, final in Kolkata on May 25 shk

IPL 2025 FULL schedule announced: Holders KKR vs RCB in opener on March 22, final in Kolkata on May 25

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED gcw

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

Recent Videos

Peru: Stranded Puppy Rescued From Sewer Amid Heavy Rainfall | Asianet Newsable

Peru: Stranded Puppy Rescued From Sewer Amid Heavy Rainfall | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Eyewitness Recounts Horror | 'People Were Fainting, Falling…'

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Eyewitness Recounts Horror | 'People Were Fainting, Falling…'

Video Icon
'Superstar Only Salman Bhai': Dolly Chaiwala Corrects Arbaaz Khan in Dubai

'Superstar Only Salman Bhai': Dolly Chaiwala Corrects Arbaaz Khan in Dubai

Video Icon
Top 9 Romantic Song Mashups of 2025 🎶 Ultimate Love Playlist for Every Mood 💕

Top 9 Romantic Song Mashups of 2025 🎶 Ultimate Love Playlist for Every Mood 💕

Video Icon
Newly-married! Prateik Babbar Spotted with Wife Priya Banerjee After Wedding | Asianet Newsable

Newly-married! Prateik Babbar Spotted with Wife Priya Banerjee After Wedding | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon