Karnataka doctors use phone torch to stitch patient's wound as hospital faces power outage, faces flak (WATCH)

A power failure at Ballari’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Karnataka on Thursday evening created major challenges for doctors handling emergency cases. In one instance, a medical team had to rely on the dim light of a mobile phone torch to stitch a patient’s wound.

The incident has led to widespread outrage, with locals criticizing the hospital’s poor management and inadequate maintenance. According to The New Indian Express, the trauma centre, which was set up two years ago through a joint effort by the Union and state governments, has faced numerous complaints since its inception.

The report further highlights that patients and their families have raised serious concerns about infrastructure deficiencies and staff shortages, intensifying worries about the overall standards of government hospitals in Karnataka.

