Want to lose 5 kg in a week? Follow THIS daily routine

Lifestyle
If weight gets out of control, it becomes very difficult to control it. Not only this, it also takes several months.
The first way is to reduce your calorie intake in your diet. Include green vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein-rich foods in your diet.
To lose weight, you must include exercise in your daily routine. Give your body at least 1 hour of the day. So that calories can be burned faster.
Also, keep your body hydrated. Drink at least 3 to 4 liters of water throughout the day. This will help you lose weight. This will also control your hunger.
The fourth way is to get enough sleep. This is the most important part of losing weight. Actually, getting enough sleep improves your body's functioning.
