Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Which one should you buy? Is the latest smartphone worth it?

The Vivo V50 5G, the company's newest flagship, offers significant improvements over the Vivo V40 5G. Given that both smartphones cost Rs 34,999, consumers would question whether one is a better deal. Here is a thorough analysis of their salient characteristics.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Display The 6.77-inch AMOLED screen of the Vivo V50 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080x2392 pixels. The Vivo V40 5G, on the other hand, boasts a slightly bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a higher resolution of 1260x2800 and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The curving shape and punch-hole notch on both models add to their high-end appearance and feel. Also Read | Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Camera A 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view make up the dual-camera configuration found on both smartphones. The 50MP front camera is the same, guaranteeing crisp selfies and crystal-clear video calls. The user experience is improved with the V50 5G's AI-powered photographic capabilities, which include AI Studio Light Portrait and AI SuperLink. Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Processor The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU powers both devices, guaranteeing seamless gaming and multitasking. However, the Vivo V40 5G is outfitted with Android 14 and Funtouch OS 14, while the Vivo V50 5G runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15. Better optimization and security upgrades could be available with the more recent model's upgraded software.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Battery and other details The bigger 6000mAh battery of the Vivo V50 5G, as opposed to the 5500mAh one of the Vivo V40 5G, is one of the biggest upgrades. In addition to supporting 90W FlashCharge, the latest model promises quicker recharging times than the V40 5G's 80W FlashCharge. In-display fingerprint sensors, face unlock, and an IP68 grade for water and dust protection are features of both smartphones. With an IP69 rating, the Vivo V50 5G goes one step further and is more robust in harsh conditions. Also Read | Realme 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 in February 2025

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V40: Price The Vivo V40 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the base model, while the top-end 12GB variant costs Rs 41,999. The Vivo V50, on the other hand, maintains the same base price of Rs 34,999, but its top-end 12GB model is slightly cheaper at Rs 40,999. Also Read | Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! The Vivo V50 and V40 are remarkably similar, sharing the same features in terms of performance and camera capabilities. However, the V50 offers a compelling upgrade for those prioritizing display and durability, featuring a quad-curved AMOLED screen. For those seeking a smartphone with a higher resolution display, the Vivo V40 5G offers a slight edge. However, the Vivo V50 5G excels with a larger battery, faster charging, and the latest Android version.

