Karnataka to provide free monkey fever treatment for all; Vaccine expected next year

Kyasnur Forest Disease (KFD), a tick-borne viral illness caused by a Flavivirus, is rapidly spreading in the Malnad region, coastal areas, and states bordering Karnataka along the Western Ghats. 
 

Karnataka to provide free monkey fever treatment for all; Vaccine expected next year anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

Bengaluru:  The state government has declared that all individuals affected by Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, will receive free medical treatment. Initially, this support was limited to families classified as Below Poverty Line (BPL), but it has now been expanded to include Above Poverty Line (APL) households as well.

"Members of APL families affected by KFD will now receive free treatment at hospitals registered under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. This initiative will benefit hundreds of families," Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Saturday.

Providing updates on the government's efforts to combat KFD, the minister stated that a vaccine is currently being developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The initial phase of trials has shown encouraging results, and human trials are set to commence in April 2025.

Karnataka Enterprise Awards 2025: Honouring game-changers shaping the state's future; register NOW!

"Based on how clinical trials go, the vaccine is expected to be available by 2026," the minister added.

KFD, a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic illness, has been spreading rapidly across the Malnad region, coastal areas, and states bordering Karnataka along the Western Ghats.

Caused by a Flavivirus, KFD has a fatality rate ranging from 3% to 15%, which is significantly higher than dengue’s 2.6% mortality rate. Environmental factors such as deforestation, land-use changes, and insufficient rainfall have been linked to the disease’s increasing prevalence.

The infection follows a seasonal pattern, surging during summer and declining with the onset of monsoon. Since 2003, KFD has claimed at least 59 lives. Experts caution that delayed treatment can result in multiple organ failure, which can be fatal.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Rent a boyfriend for Rs 389': Posters with bizarre Valentine's Day offer spark outrage in Bengaluru shk

'Rent a boyfriend for Rs 389': Posters with bizarre Valentine's Day offer spark outrage in Bengaluru

Bengaluru namma metro fare hike: Karnataka govt not involved, says DyCM DK Shivakumar anr

Bengaluru metro fare hike: Karnataka govt not involved, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman drives while using laptop, cops say, 'Work from home not from car' (WATCH) shk

Peak Bengaluru moment! Woman drives while using laptop, cops say, 'Work from home not from car' (WATCH)

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days anr

Karnataka: Are commuters avoiding 'Namma Metro' due to fare hike? Passenger numbers decline over four days

Railway police arrest 4 for robbing passengers on Bengaluru-Mysuru express train vkp

Railway police arrest 4 for robbing passengers on Bengaluru-Mysuru express train

Recent Stories

football Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why snt

Omar Marmoush can be next Mohamed Salah; 7 reasons why

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a price hike in February 2025 - Check updated costs, specs and mileage gcw

Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a price hike in February 2025 - Check updated costs, specs and mileage

OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025 gcw

OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony ATG

Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil Christian Wedding: Actress wows in white gown, sundowner ceremony | PHOTOS

elon musk led doge scaps us funding for voter turnout in India bjp calls in 'external interference anr

Musk-led DOGE scraps US funding for 'voter turnout' in India; BJP calls it ‘external interference’

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon