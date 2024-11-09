Massive fire engulfs Sriram Wood factory near Attibele on Bengaluru-Hosur highway; rescue underway

A massive fire broke out early Thursday at the Sriram Wood Factory near Yadavanahalli, Bengaluru, causing extensive damage. The fire, believed to be accidental, spread rapidly, affecting nearby Ashirwad Food and Pipe Companies. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, with no casualties reported yet.

A massive fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Sriram Wood Factory, located near Yadavanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The factory, which is situated along the busy Bengaluru-Hosur highway, was completely engulfed by flames, causing extensive damage. The fire, which is believed to have started accidentally at around 3:30 AM, quickly spread throughout the entire factory. The blaze consumed large stacks of timber and other materials, spreading to multiple sections of the facility. The factory is also attached to the Ashirwad Food Company, which shares the same premises.

As the fire intensified, thick black smoke billowed into the sky, creating visible anxiety among passersby and residents in the area. Commuters travelling on the highway experienced disruptions due to reduced visibility from the smoke.

Fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene, with at least ten fire engines working to contain the blaze. Despite their efforts, the scale of the fire made it a challenging task for emergency responders. Firefighters have been working relentlessly to control the flames and prevent further destruction. A local water tanker was also brought in to assist in the firefighting operations.

The Sri Ram Wood Factory, which covers several acres of land, belongs to businessman Harshad Patel. It is reported that the value of the timber destroyed in the fire exceeds five crores. The fire has also affected nearby areas, with the neighbouring Ashirwad Pipe Company also struggling to contain the flames.

Local authorities have launched a rescue operation to ensure the safety of workers and residents in the vicinity. No casualties have been reported so far, and emergency services continue to monitor the situation closely. Firefighting teams are expected to remain at the site for several more hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

This fire has caused significant concern along the highway, as traffic has been affected due to smoke and emergency operations.

