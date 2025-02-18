Madhya Pradesh: 5 dead, 20 injured in Bhind road accident as dumper truck hits loading vehicle

At least five people, including three women, lost their lives, and 20 others were injured in a road accident in Bhind when a dumper truck rear-ended a loading vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Bhind: At least 5 people were dead, including three women and 20 others injured in a road accident in Bhind, as a loading vehicle was hit by a dumper truck from behind on Tuesday. BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured in the accident.

KIIT Prakriti Lamsal Death: University Founder Achyuta Samanta Urges Students to Stop Protest

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhind, Akhilesh Sharma said, "The accident happened in a village at around 5 in the morning. Several people were going in a loading vehicle, and a dumper truck hit the vehicle from behind. 5 people have died, and around 20 people are injured in the accident."

After the incident, angry family members blocked the road by placing the bodies of the deceased on the road, demanding financial assistance which caused traffic congestion on the highway for two hours.

He further said, "They are demanding financial assistance. We are providing them with immediate help. We will provide all the assistance decided by the government." Nearly 25 people were travelling in the loading vehicle.

Doctors and SP Asit Yadav reached the spot with heavy police force and the blockade was opened after the intervention of MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha and SP. Kushwaha spoke to CM Mohan Yada and expressed condolences on the accident.

SP Asit Yadav said, "They had come from Bhawani Pura, Bhind to Jawahar Pura village to give rice in a wedding ceremony. When they were returning after the program, a dumper coming from Etawah hit them, in which three people died on the spot and two people died on the way to the district hospital. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The doctor has referred 12 seriously injured people to Gwalior for treatment."

