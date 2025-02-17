Bengaluru SHOCKER! Woman loses Rs 5.9 lakh to fake Instagram astrologer promising love marriage

A woman lost Rs 5.9 lakh to a fake Instagram astrologer promising love marriage. The scammer used fabricated pujas to extract money, later threatening suicide when asked for a refund. Police are investigating the cyber fraud case.

A 24-year-old woman from Electronics City, Bengaluru, was duped of nearly Rs 5.9 lakh by a fraudster posing as an astrologer on Instagram. The scam began when she came across an Instagram account named ‘splno1indianastrologer’ featuring a photo of an Aghori baba, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

The person, identifying themself as Vijay Kumar, claimed to be an expert astrologer and convinced her to share her name and birth details for horoscope analysis.

Also read: Mysuru SHOCKER! Businessman, his mother, wife & son found dead at home; financial stress suspected

Fraudulent puja rituals drain Rs 5.9 lakh

After telling her she would have a love marriage, Kumar claimed her horoscope had astrological issues that required special pujas. He initially asked for Rs 1,820, which she paid through a digital payment app, the TOI report said. Over time, he spun multiple stories about her marital future, repeatedly demanding money for additional pujas. By the time she realized the scam, she had already transferred nearly ₹6 lakh.

Threats and fake suicide claims to avoid refund

When Priya demanded a refund, Kumar returned only ₹13,000 and began making threats. He warned her that if she insisted on getting her money back, he would commit suicide and name her in his suicide note. Days later, a man named Prashant, posing as an advocate, called and claimed Kumar was suicidal due to her demands.

Police investigation exposes cyber fraud

Realizing she had been conned, Priya reported the incident to the Electronics City police. Investigators suspect the entire scam was orchestrated by cybercriminals, with no genuine astrologer or advocate involved. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and BNS Section 318 (cheating).

Also read: Gujarat SHOCKER! Man stabs teen for talking to daughter, attack caught on camera (WATCH)

Latest Videos